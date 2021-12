Inear Display has released an update to the Ephemere percussion synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Starting with this version, the factory presets (kits and sounds) are bundled inside the plugin to simplify the installation process on macOS. The user presets will be saved to a new folder (Ephemere_1_3) to avoid cluttering the presets list with duplicates. You can access this folder through an option in the configuration menu of the plugin.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO