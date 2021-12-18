ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peter Macnab: Superdrug boss leading the high street fightback

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VU6Y_0dQZKCBV00
Peter MacNab in the Rushden Lakes Superdrug Photograph: John Robertson/the Guardian

The beauty market has had a makeover during the pandemic. Department stores are losing what remaining influence they have, and social media is increasingly the place to try out and buy skincare, cosmetics and fragrance.

With TikTok and Instagram now holding far more sway than the white-coated beauty counter assistants, it is perhaps no surprise that Boots is up for sale, Debenhams – once one of the leading beauty retailers in the UK – has left the high street and House of Fraser and John Lewis are in retreat.

Against all that, Peter Macnab is trying to lead a high street fightback. The boss of the Superdrug and Savers chains is on a mission to knit bricks-and-mortar stores together with the online world.

The 64-year-old Scot started his career at now-defunct supermarket chain Safeway in 1972, carrying paper bags of shopping out to customers’ cars. Today he’s overseeing a digital integration project that allows Superdrug to offer two-hour delivery for online orders or pick-up in store within 30 minutes.

Last month the 800-store chain introduced the “endless aisle” – where shoppers who can’t find what they want in the shop can order it at the till for home delivery. Macnab calls it “o and o” – online and offline working together.

“People are worried that o and o is diluting offline but it isn’t,” says Macnab, as he weaves around the Superdrug in Northamptonshire’s Rushden Lakes shopping centre. “The online shopper spends more with us if she’s also offline than if she’s online-only.”

This co-ordination has proved essential given that shoppers have not returned to the high street in the same numbers as before the pandemic. Macnab says the cancellation of many Christmas parties means customers

* * *

CV

Age 64

Family married with two adult children plus two grandchildren.

Education Victoria Drive secondary school, Scotstoun, Glasgow.

Pay “We are a private company.” The highest-paid director received £1.45m in pay and perks last year.

Last holiday A family trip to Mallorca: “It was wonderful.”

Best advice you’ve been given “Listen to your customer. This is something I’ve tried to carry through all stages of my retail career. I still spend much of my time travelling the country, going into our stores and walking the shop floors – it is by speaking to customers that we’re able to react, evolve and succeed.”

Biggest career mistake “I left AS Watson in 2005 for a few years.”

Word he overuses “That’s a difficult question, but I hope it’s thank you. I think it’s so important to pause, recognise and thank. Thinking about it though, those two words can never really be overused.”

How he relaxes Spending time with the grandchildren.

* * *

are also less likely to be buying mascara and lipstick, but he still expects a “good Christmas”.

While some businesses are scaling back, discount chain Savers is planning to open 50 more shops. Superdrug is to open 15 mainly larger stores, where it can offer more services to draw in trade.

Macnab says he’s “not depressed about high streets”, but thinks the government must support retailers by doing something about “incredibly high” business rates. “We have stores which pay more rates than rent and that was never the intention. This is a really urgent situation. Many businesses, not just small independent businesses, need to see a much fairer application of rates.”

He is not a fan of an online sales tax – a possibility the government is exploring. Macnab says this would just be passed on to consumers. Instead, he would prefer much more frequent revaluations of business rates, potentially every year compared with the current five years.

Macnab’s other tactic to draw in punters is an array of services that can’t be found online. Superdrug offers ear piercing in more than 200 stores, has 300 nail bars, and is experimenting with barbers or hairdressers in several locations. It has also trained 200 pharmacists to offer free consultations on skin conditions such as acne – the kind of service it may be difficult to access via a GP.

What I enjoy is the effect beauty products have on people. It is amazing how they lift the spirits

Peter Macnab

During the pandemic, Superdrug’s 100 nurses have been offering vaccinations. The business has jabbed more than 200,000 people and was the first high street chain to offer boosters.

Nevertheless, the pandemic has taken its toll on the beauty empire, which is owned by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings. Sales were down 15% last year – to £1.1bn from £1.3bn a year – and Superdrug permanently closed a net 13 stores. Pre-tax profits fell by 79% to £18.8m. At Savers, sales fell 6% to £536m while pre-tax profits were down 20% to £40.3m.

Supply chain woes and fears about the Omicron variant have hit overall trade again this year, but there are some bright spots: fragrance sales are up more than 10% on last year, as shoppers who couldn’t sniff out their favourite scent during the 2020 lockdown returned in droves.

Superdrug is gunning for Debenhams’ £800m share of the beauty market, a chunk of which is up for grabs since it quit the high street under new owner Boohoo. “That’s a lot of business to go by the way,” says Macnab. “Some will have gone online but when it comes to Christmas, people trust going into stores more. That is an opportunity for us.”

Macnab’s near 50 years of shop floor experience, including decades in beauty retail, have helped him marshal the fightback. He joined Savers in 1997, when it had just 24 stores, and was on the management team when it was bought out by Hong Kong retailer AS Watson in 2000. He took the helm at Savers in 2011, helping the upstart chain gain a big chunk of market share before adding Superdrug to his duties three years later.

Skipping around the Rushden Lakes store, Macnab clearly delights in finding ideas that will draw in punters and fill gaps in the market that bigger rivals have missed.

Related: James Reed: the recruitment boss cleaning up in the ‘great resignation’

Every store has Facebook and TikTok feeds that anyone can post on, so staff can talk to customers about deals or products that will appeal locally.

Macnab’s highlights are Japanese skincare brand Hada Labo – which Superdrug stocks exclusively in the UK – and own-brand skincare label B, which aims to create creams that compare well to much more expensive versions.

“What I enjoy is the effect beauty products have on people. It is amazing how they lift the spirits,” he says.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Landsec increases stake in Bluewater shopping centre

Property giant Land Securities (Landsec) has upped its stake in Bluewater shopping centre following a £172 million deal.LandSec, which also runs Trinity shopping centre in Leeds confirmed it will purchase an additional 25% stake in Bluewater from Lendlease Retail Partnership.The landlord added that, in a separate deal, it will sell a quarter of this share to M&G, its co-owner of the Kent shopping centre.The move, which is due to complete in April 2022, will leave Landsec with a 48.75% stake in Bluewater.This investment underlines our strategic commitment to major retail destinations that offer something that can't easily be replicated...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Street#Superdrug#Ck Hutchison Holdings#Christmas#Debenhams#House Of Fraser#Savers Chains#Safeway
Shropshire Star

Most expensive West Midlands streets revealed - where homes cost millions

Anyone wishing to buy a house on the West Midlands' most expensive street would need around £3 million. Analysts at Halifax looked at transactions between 2016 and 2021 to find the streets where homes command the highest average prices. They found that in the West Midlands, the most expensive...
REAL ESTATE
Deadline

BBC Factual Boss Patrick Holland Replaces Peter Salmon As Banijay UK Executive Chair

Banijay UK has swiftly replaced Executive Chair Peter Salmon with BBC Factual director Patrick Holland. Holland will join at the start of Q2 next year, following Salmon’s departure after six years with the firm and one as Executive Chair. Holland has been with the BBC for more than a decade, most recently operating as Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music in the new commissioning restructure, having overseen BBC2 for several years before that. He oversaw an impressive transformation of BBC2 that saw it move into popular factual-entertainment such as Race Across The World and its celebrity counterpart, along with respected documentaries and heavy-hitting drama...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

When will Democrats do their job and protect Black people’s right to vote?

Voting rights are under assault by Republican state lawmakers, clearly afraid of the power of the Black electorate and empowered by the gutting of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. The federal response, or lack thereof, will affect not only Black voters but the power of all Americans to shape our government with our votes. Endemic racism obscures the obvious: an attack on Black voters is an attack on the foundation of our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Russia claims it will begin talks with US and Nato

Russia claims it has agreed to begin talks with the US early next year to discuss Moscow’s demands for “security guarantees” in Europe, including a ban on Ukraine’s entrance into the Nato military alliance. If confirmed, the talks would begin a contentious effort to avert a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

86K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy