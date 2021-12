A few months ago, YouTube TV was struggling to reach a deal with NBC to keep its channels on the live TV service. The two parties eventually worked out their differences, and all of the NBCUniversal channels remained. Unfortunately for YouTube TV subscribers, there is now even more drama. This Monday, YouTube TV announced that it is now in the process of negotiating a new deal with Disney over its content. The current deal between Disney and YouTube TV expires Friday, December 17th. Providing they can’t make ends meet, YouTube TV will lose over a dozen channels.

