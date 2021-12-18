The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing (Explained)

Yeah, we already covered last weekend at Pipeline. It was pumping, day-of-the-year-so-far type stuff. And while we thought we saw everything come through (which was a lot!) this wave, ridden expertly Friday evening by local charger Benji Brand, slid in last night, and our collective minds were blown. It wasn’t as perfect as some of the Pipe waves that were ridden, but it was probably the most committed, deepest and well-executed tube of the swell. Hence Wave of the Day status. Worth noting: Brand is probably one of the most tubed humans on the planet, from home on the North Shore to the wilds of Skelton Bay and beyond, meaning that it’s a mind-blowing ride, yes, but if anyone was gonna make that last section, it’d be a guy like Brand.
