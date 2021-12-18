ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing (Explained)

Surfline
Cover picture for the articleIt’s not rocket science. ‘Kay, fine…it’s a little different. The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, that is. Sure, we’ve already announced it, and just like the very successful one of last year, you probably understand it’s a digital thing now. But in case you’ve still got some queries — and, yeah,...

Surfline

Wave of the Day: Benji Brand, Backdoor Drainer, December 17th

Yeah, we already covered last weekend at Pipeline. It was pumping, day-of-the-year-so-far type stuff. And while we thought we saw everything come through (which was a lot!) this wave, ridden expertly Friday evening by local charger Benji Brand, slid in last night, and our collective minds were blown. It wasn’t as perfect as some of the Pipe waves that were ridden, but it was probably the most committed, deepest and well-executed tube of the swell. Hence Wave of the Day status. Worth noting: Brand is probably one of the most tubed humans on the planet, from home on the North Shore to the wilds of Skelton Bay and beyond, meaning that it’s a mind-blowing ride, yes, but if anyone was gonna make that last section, it’d be a guy like Brand.
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
Surfline

Incoming: West Coasts Pump This Christmas

Lotus swell spread chart for Christmas Eve - lots of energy from the WSW. Full North Island Tasman 16-day forecast. Since last weekend, the stars have slowly been aligning for New Zealand’s West Coast. A sustained and unseasonably strong activation of the Southern Ocean storm track last weekend marked the inception of a large and sustained run of WSW groundswell for the region. Expansive westerly gales in the Roaring Forties south of the Australian mainland are only clocking in at a modest 30 to 40 knots, the fetch has impressive length and duration, producing a sea-state confirmed by satellite at peaks of 25 to 30ft.
cyclingweekly.com

Van Vleuten crowned Dutch cyclist of the year for a third time

Annemiek van Vleuten was named Dutch cyclist of the year on Monday night for a stellar year that included gold in the Olympic Games individual time trial. The awards, organised by Wielerflits, saw the Dutchwoman win the Keetie van Oosten-Hage Trophy for the third time. Track sprinter Harrie Lavreysen won the men's equivalent, the Gerrit Schulte Trophy.
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Heading Down To NXT

Get him a star for his dressing room door. NXT has been shaken up in a lot of ways over the last several months and it does not seem to be for the better. Above all else, it seems that the show has lost almost all of its star power with one established name after another leaving. You can only get so far with so many people leaving, but now it seems that we are getting a special guest star.
Surfline

How Twiggy Stays Alive (and Stoked) with an Axel Lorentz Surfboard

During what many are calling the best paddle day ever at Nazare, November 18th, three-time Big Wave World Champ Grant “Twiggy” Baker was on a magic gun he’d designed with shaper Axel Lorentz from Pukas Surfboards. Twiggy had one goal in mind (and another in the back of his mind): to pack a giant barrel (and to survive). Both goals were met. The only question now is, where will Twiggy take Axel’s shape in 2022: Puerto? Jaws? Maverick’s? Because it’s safe to say the thing goes.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
thesource.com

Saweetie Kicks off Holiday Weekend with Jaw-Dropping IG Photos

For most Americans, the long weekend is just around the corner, but for hip-hop superstar Saweetie, the holiday is already here- and it’s hot (in more ways than one)!. The “Best Friend” rapper took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself on a pristine white sand beach with clear blue skies and water (a far cry from the miserable weather facing most people in the United States this time of year). In three of the photos, she relaxes on a jetski while showing off her eye-grabbing red hair while she lies on the water’s edge in a fourth. She also shared a short video of herself teasing viewers with just a few dance moves on a patio overlooking the ocean. She captioned the photos “pretty b*tch trip” and cryptically set the location to “Somewhere You Not.” She also showed off a few moves and views of her vacation spot on her IG story including one of her riding a jetski along a clear blue palm tree-lined canal.
