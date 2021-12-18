ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass Effect 5 Will Use Unreal Engine 5 Ahead Of 2023/2024 PS5 Release

By John-Paul Jones
psu.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass Effect 5 will use Unreal Engine 5 when it releases on PS5, that’s according to industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb who retweeted a hiring tweet from Brenon Holmes, a producer at BioWare working on the next Mass Effect game. As you can see from the tweet...

www.psu.com

