ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - Ricardo Abbort & Friends

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Ricardo Abbort & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Cooper’s Christmas Concert - 2:30 to 5 p.m....

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Come celebrate New Year’s Eve at Sydneys

Hot Sauce - 9 p.m. to midnight. $35 per person - includes dinner buffet and champagne toast. Sydney’s Gift Certificates make great Holiday Gifts!. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more...
CELEBRATIONS
Cape Gazette

Rocking out with Keith Mack LIVE on Saturday!

Join us Saturday for great eats, awesome drinks, and guitar legend: Keith Mack LIVE on the Grain Stage from 6-9pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cape Gazette

Live Music with Junior, Chatty & Chrissy!

The classic pop & rock trio is back for a Friday night of Fun! Bringing an energetic, multi-instrumental performance of popular rock music from the past!
MUSIC
WHAS 11

'Saturday Night Live' Scraps Live Audience, Musical Guest Charli XCX Due to Spike in Omicron Variant

Saturday Night Live will close out its 47th season without a live audience and musical guest due to COVID-19. The iconic NBC sketch comedy show made the announcement just hours before getting the show on the air, citing "the recent spike in the Omicron variant." What's more, the show "will have limited cast and crew." Paul Rudd is slated to make his fifth guest hosting appearance but musical guest Charli XCX confirmed she's no longer part of the show and she's "devastated" about it.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Christmas#Holiday Gifts
trumbulltimes.com

Charli XCX Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli XCX will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Watch Martha Make Holiday Crafts with Saturday Night Live's Ana Gasteyer in This Throwback Clip

Martha loves to share her best tips for everything home-related, and that's especially true around the holidays: After all, our founder has plenty of advice on how to decorate your home, bake Christmas cookies, and plan a festive dinner menu. With her guidance, Martha has been helping families get through the holiday season for decades. Recently, a fan-owned Instagram page shared a throwback clip from Martha's 2000 Christmas Special, during which she shared her best holiday hosting tips. The special featured Tony Bennet, Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Joan Hart, and, Ana Gasteyer, who shot to Saturday Night Live stardom when she first impersonated Martha on the show in 1996.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
POPSUGAR

Charli XCX's Saturday Night Live Performance Was Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Amid growing COVID-19 concerns, Charli XCX's Saturday Night Live performance was canceled. The "Boom Clap" singer was all set to perform with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens during SNL's Dec. 18 episode. In addition, the show's cast was downsized and the live audience was removed due to the rise of the Omicron variant in New York City. The decision was announced roughly eight hours before showtime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

COVID Cancels ‘Lion King’ Performances In Denver Through Day After Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) — COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) Sunday evening’s performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday. On Monday, Tuesday’s performances were canceled. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the following performances are cancelled: Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (previously announced), Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 24 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (there are no performances on Saturday, December 25). Performances are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, December 28 and an official update will be provided next week.” (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
DENVER, CO
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Has A Panic Attack After Getting Blue Lambo & Pink Richard Mille For Her Birthday

A Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp baby, Latto is celebrating her twenty-third birthday today (December 22). The Atlanta-based rapper spent the night partying with some of her closest friends before opening up some amazing gifts. The moment was a little too much for Latto though, who needed to take a few minutes to regain her composure after having a panic attack upon opening up the expensive presents.
CELEBRITIES
Cape Gazette

Embrace the ‘circle of stuff’ and free yourself

Q: I promised my grandmother I would help her downsize for some future move to assisted living, which I’m happy to do. But it’s been three months, and every time I visit her, she hasn’t done a thing, and she asks me when I’m going to get started! I try to be supportive, but I work full time and continue to hope she’ll start. What do you think is going on? Katherine H., Selbyville.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Schellville truly sparkles

Visited Schellville this weekend with three other local adults and had such a wonderful time. I am truly amazed that it's right here in our neighborhood. There must have been over a thousand Christmas trees all lighted and even a snow machine providing the atmosphere for happiness. Having recently been in Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan, Schellville really measures up to that holiday experience.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jamie Cullum performs original Christmas songs in new Music Box session

Jamie Cullum performs three of his original Christmas songs in a special Music Box session for The Independent. The Grammy-nominated British musician released his festive album, The Pianoman at Christmas, last year and has now shared a deluxe version. To celebrate the occasion (and the holiday season, of course), he performed three songs from the record: “Christmas Don’t Let Me Down”, “The Jolly Fat Man” and “Beautiful, Altogether”. Watch the session below:In an interview with The Independent last year, Cullum explained that his wife, author and foodwriter Sophie Dahl, helped inspire him to make a Christmas album. “She was there...
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Worcester Prep holds holiday bazaar

Worcester Preparatory School held its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar Dec. 4. The festive family affair offered holiday gift shopping, delicious food options and photos with Santa. Organizers are thankful to everyone who helped make it a success by donating, exhibiting, volunteering and shopping.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

‘Tis the season for Christmas goodies

We only have a few more days until Christmas, and tomorrow is reported to be the busiest shopping day of the holiday season. If you haven’t yet selected gifts for the hostess of an upcoming party or your favorite neighbor, there are plenty of pre-packaged gift baskets available at places like The Fresh Market, Marshalls, Home Goods, and Kitchen & Company.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy