ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

9 burning questions for Patriots-Colts in Week 15

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ae1Ty_0dQZExjM00

The New England Patriots are headed for a particularly challenging matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Colts may be jockeying for a playoff spot, but they have found their identity with a strong rushing attack and impressive defense — not unlike the Patriots.

It should be interesting to see which team is more effective at executing that 1-2 punch with a takeaway-intensive defense and a bruising offensive ground game. With the game taking center stage, we decided to get some input from the folks over at Colts Wire. We exchanged questions with Indy beat reporter Kevin Hickey to get a sense of how this matchup might shake out.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

1

What has led to the quick turnaround from rebuild to contender?

McKenna: The defense and the run game have stepped up in a way that has made the Patriots go on a tear of wins. Between cornerback J.C. Jackson shutting down receivers and edge Matt Judon racking up sacks, the Patriots defense has helped stymie opponents, particularly in the fourth quarter when teams are trying — and failing — to mount comebacks. New England’s rushing attack won’t necessarily wow with a big play, but it churns and bruises five yards at a time, which is just enough to keep possession and put up enough points.

2

How fully operational is Carson Wentz? Is he a product of the run game or a threat on his own?

Hickey: The best answer is probably a bit of both. Having a dominant run game and a player like Jonathan Taylor to force teams to stack the box certainly helps. But Wentz has also shown that he still has the ability to carry the offense if needed even if it is a risky game plan to lean on him. He’s at his best when the offense is balanced and the run game is working but we have seen improvements to the point where if the Colts needed to lean on him, he can give the team what they need.

3

How has Mac Jones looked through 13 games?

McKenna: He has looked efficient. The Patriots don’t ask him to do a whole for this offense. They set him up for success and avoid putting any weight or responsibility upon him. That’s probably why Bobby Okereke admitted the Colts would sell out defending the run. To this point, Mac Jones hasn’t really beaten teams. He hasn’t had to. But he does a good job player a blend of quarterback and point guards, distributing the ball to his playmakers who are generating decent yards after the catch.

4

Can you introduce us to two Colts stars on defense that may not be household names?

Hickey: Defensive tackle Grover Stewart is the first to come to mind. He is the one-technique but moves like a defensive end. Stewart is one of the reasons the run defense is top-five in DVOA and is a major centerpiece to the entire defense. The other is cornerback Kenny Moore, who got his start with the Patriots in 2017. Moore is in the conversation as arguably the league’s top slot cornerback. He leads the Colts with four interceptions and has a penchant for making big plays.

5

With Damien Harris out, will this change the offense at all?

McKenna: No. The Patriots will instead turn to Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden, both of whom have been solid in their role. Stevenson is a bigger back who will hammer away at the defense. He’s also a gifted pass-catchers, and will get a fair amount of screen passes. Bolden is a third-down pass-catching back, who does well protecting the QB and running routes out of the backfield.

6

Similar question with Jonathan Taylor: How much is he to credit for the Colts' success running the ball? Or is the o-line due more praise?

Hickey: The offensive line deserve a lot of credit. Whenever a rushing attack is strong, we should always look to the big guys up front first. But the success of the run game is also a credit to Taylor. I feel that way because of the fact that Taylor has more rushing yards after contact than all but four players have rushing yards total. So while the offensive line is giving him the necessary push and opening lanes as they should, Taylor is also making some magic on his own.

7

Which players are flying under the radar but deserve more love?

McKenna: Rookie DT Christian Barmore has been hugely disruptive in the interior on passing downs. The Patriots are starting to ask him to play on running downs, but for the most part, he and Judon are wreaking havoc by blowing up the pocket. WR Kendrick Bourne has also been the team’s top option in the passing game over the last few weeks. He is emerging as a really solid route-runner, with significant skills after the catch.

8

What has made the defense so solid?

Hickey: The pass rush has finally found some consistency even though it isn’t really to the point where the Colts would like it to be. Given their zone-heavy tendencies, that’s huge. They also lead the NFL with 29 takeaways much in part due to Darius Leonard’s elite ability to punch the ball out. On top of that, they have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

9

Final score, prediction?

McKenna: The Patriots lose, 28-26. I think the Patriots are cruising for a let-down win and the Colts are uniquely qualified to beat New England.

Hickey: This is a really tough game for me to predict. It’s always hard for me to go against Bill Belichick. But I think the Colts have what it takes to squeak out a win on the back of their defense and rushing attack. I’ll say Colts, 23-21.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Frank Reich’s brutally honest response on Carson Wentz’s performance

The Indianapolis Colts are right in the hunt of the AFC playoff race, largely thanks to the play of the defense as well as superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Frank Reich was asked whether he thought quarterback Carson Wentz would have to step up and be the X-factor in a Colts win down the stretch, to which Reich gave a brutally honest reply, via Zak Keefer.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hickey
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Kenny Moore
Pats Pulpit

What went wrong for the Patriots run defense against the Colts in Week 15?

Just three weeks after giving up 270 yards on the ground to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots run defense had another bad outing. Going up against the Indianapolis Colts and one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks, the unit surrendered 228 yards and a touchdown on 37 non-kneel-down carries.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts have 7 players selected to Pro Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts have seven players selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL. Thanks to their recent surge of a 7-2 record in their last nine games, the Colts have gotten onto the map as one of the best teams in the NFL with three games remaining in the regular season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Colts#The New England Patriots#The Indianapolis Colts#Colts Wire#Indy#Patriots Wire Podcast#Spotify
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Baker Mayfield

The COVID-ravaged Cleveland Browns could be without 20 players for the team’s Monday evening matchup against the Raiders. Unfortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield will be one of them. Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns QB will miss the team’s pivotal Week 15 game. “[Browns] QBs Baker...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy