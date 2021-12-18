ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Colts 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots (9-4) will hit the road in Week 15 to take on the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

New England is coming off a gritty 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, while riding a league-high seven-game winning streak. Mac Jones went from a 300-plus yard performance in Week 12 and to a three-pass game against the Bills in Week 13 — showing the team’s ability to plan for each opponent. The Patriots are coming off a much-needed bye week that gave crucial players the rest they needed.

The Colts are coming off their bye week as well and they have the league’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor. Bill Belichick will face one of his biggest challenges of the year and it’ll be a huge test for a Patriots team that’s currently the most dominant in the AFC.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

NFL Network

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Broadcasters:

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (play-by-play)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio:

Westwood One

98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Money line: Patriots +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Colts -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) Colts -2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Colts’ Frank Reich’s brutally honest response on Carson Wentz’s performance

The Indianapolis Colts are right in the hunt of the AFC playoff race, largely thanks to the play of the defense as well as superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Frank Reich was asked whether he thought quarterback Carson Wentz would have to step up and be the X-factor in a Colts win down the stretch, to which Reich gave a brutally honest reply, via Zak Keefer.
Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. Bill has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 2 decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021.
Colts center Ryan Kelly announces sudden death of his daughter

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly revealed on Monday why he missed their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Kelly and his wife, Emma, announced that their daughter, Mary Kate, had died. "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote. “You gave your mom and I...
Colts have 7 players selected to Pro Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts have seven players selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL. Thanks to their recent surge of a 7-2 record in their last nine games, the Colts have gotten onto the map as one of the best teams in the NFL with three games remaining in the regular season.
