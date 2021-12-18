Patriots vs. Colts 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots (9-4) will hit the road in Week 15 to take on the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

New England is coming off a gritty 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, while riding a league-high seven-game winning streak. Mac Jones went from a 300-plus yard performance in Week 12 and to a three-pass game against the Bills in Week 13 — showing the team’s ability to plan for each opponent. The Patriots are coming off a much-needed bye week that gave crucial players the rest they needed.

The Colts are coming off their bye week as well and they have the league’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor. Bill Belichick will face one of his biggest challenges of the year and it’ll be a huge test for a Patriots team that’s currently the most dominant in the AFC.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

NFL Network

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Broadcasters:

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (play-by-play)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio:

Westwood One

98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line: Patriots +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Colts -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Patriots +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Colts -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) Colts -2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Patriots +2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) Colts -2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

