Hannibal, MO

Dashcam Video Shows Hero Mailman Save Deer Stuck in a Fence

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 4 days ago
While out delivering mail like the good civil servant he is, a mailman saw a deer stuck in a fence row. He decided he had to do something about it as his dashcam video reveals. So much...

ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

