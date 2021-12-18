Rockets’ Stephen Silas reflects on coaching Danuel House Jr.

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, head coach Stephen Silas took some time to address the team releasing forward Danuel House Jr. on Friday and signing guard Garrison Mathews to a four-year, $8.2 million contract.

“I spoke to him yesterday, and he was appreciative of the opportunity,” Silas said prior to Saturday’s game in Detroit. “I told him that I appreciated him. He was one of the first guys I met when I first got here, and there are not many left. We built a relationship over 13 months. He was a pleasure to coach, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for him.”

House struggled to find a rhythm this season and looked out of place in the Rockets rotation. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in just under 15 minutes per game this season.

The Houston native has been sidelined with an ankle injury and was expected to return soon. Still, with the emergence of Mathews and second-year player KJ Martin this season, his minutes would drop tremendously and probably would not play in games, per Silas’ decision.

“It definitely was not an easy decision with (Danuel) House,” Silas reiterated during his press conference. “He has some really good moments for us. He is a great person and always upbeat, and a joy to have around. But in this business, stuff like this happens, and you hope and look forward to the next door that will open for him because I am sure he will take advantage of it.”

With the release of House, it opened a roster spot for Mathews to sign a standard contract, and it allowed the Rockets to sign guard Trevelin Queen from the G League affiliate to a two-way contract. Queen will be in Detroit with the team and available to play on Saturday.