ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets’ Stephen Silas reflects on coaching Danuel House Jr.

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIcP1_0dQZEo2300

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, head coach Stephen Silas took some time to address the team releasing forward Danuel House Jr. on Friday and signing guard Garrison Mathews to a four-year, $8.2 million contract.

“I spoke to him yesterday, and he was appreciative of the opportunity,” Silas said prior to Saturday’s game in Detroit. “I told him that I appreciated him. He was one of the first guys I met when I first got here, and there are not many left. We built a relationship over 13 months. He was a pleasure to coach, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for him.”

House struggled to find a rhythm this season and looked out of place in the Rockets rotation. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in just under 15 minutes per game this season.

The Houston native has been sidelined with an ankle injury and was expected to return soon. Still, with the emergence of Mathews and second-year player KJ Martin this season, his minutes would drop tremendously and probably would not play in games, per Silas’ decision.

“It definitely was not an easy decision with (Danuel) House,” Silas reiterated during his press conference. “He has some really good moments for us. He is a great person and always upbeat, and a joy to have around. But in this business, stuff like this happens, and you hope and look forward to the next door that will open for him because I am sure he will take advantage of it.”

With the release of House, it opened a roster spot for Mathews to sign a standard contract, and it allowed the Rockets to sign guard Trevelin Queen from the G League affiliate to a two-way contract. Queen will be in Detroit with the team and available to play on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Rockets pass Stephen Silas’ test of basketball history

MILWAUKEE — When the Rockets were given Sunday off from practice, they thought they earned it with their knowledge of basketball history. That was not actually necessary, but Rockets coach Stephen Silas allowed his players to enjoy the victory of his trivia challenge. After the Rockets completed the day’s...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Garrison Mathews
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#G League
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Gave A Clever Response To Comparisons With Bill Russell: "I Won 6 Championships. Bill Russell Won 11. Does That Make Bill Russell Better Than Me? Or Make Me Better Than Him? No. Because We Played in Different Eras."

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend was spectacularly successive during his career, especially in the 1990s. Jordan and the Bulls were dominant in the 1990s, winning 6 of the 10 NBA championships during the decade, including two three-peats. Jordan's dominance...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy