ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Silas reacts to Garrison Mathews signing, Danuel House Jr. release

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FibX8_0dQZElNs00
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With Friday’s news of the release of Danuel House Jr. becoming official and former two-way player Garrison Mathews taking the vacant roster spot on a four-year contract, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas addressed the developments before Saturday’s game versus Detroit.

“Garrison (Mathews) is obviously very happy to come from where he was this summer to getting a long-term contract,” Silas said of the 25-year-old’s reaction. “We gave him an opportunity, but he earned it. That’s the message. You can earn whatever you get.”

Since taking a larger spot in the rotation on Nov. 24, the 6-foot-6 wing player is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 32.6 minutes, and he is shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.3% on 3-pointers. With Mathews in a more prominent role, Houston is 8-4 in those games.

Silas also showed appreciation to House for his time with the team.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he was appreciative of the opportunity,” Silas said of House. “I told him that I appreciated him. He was one of the first guys when I got here, and there aren’t many left. We built a relationship over the past 13 months. He was a pleasure to coach, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for him.”

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Rockets pass Stephen Silas’ test of basketball history

MILWAUKEE — When the Rockets were given Sunday off from practice, they thought they earned it with their knowledge of basketball history. That was not actually necessary, but Rockets coach Stephen Silas allowed his players to enjoy the victory of his trivia challenge. After the Rockets completed the day’s...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Garrison Mathews
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy