Pharmaceuticals

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied...

www.timesdaily.com

KULR8

Montana Gov. issues guidance related to OSHA vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. – Following the announcement that OSHA would start issuing penalties related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate starting Jan. 10, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared guidance on the mandate relating to Montana’s vaccine law. Initially, the OSHA mandate was challenged and its enforcement was temporarily banned until...
MONTANA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

With the federal vaccine mandate a go, OSHA provides more time to get ready

The Biden administration said it would push back enforcement of the president’s employee vaccine mandate until Jan. 10 to provide employers with more preparation time now that a federal court has okayed the legality of the historic measure. The U.S. Department of Labor said it would hold off even...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO chief: Blanket booster drives risk prolonging pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that blanket booster programs in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with COVID-19 and said that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
constructforstl.org

OSHA Vaccine Mandate is Back on For Now as Appeals Court Dissolves Stay

From ConstructionDive: The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday lifted the injunction blocking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (BST Holdings, LLC et al v. OSHA, et al, No. 21-4080 (6th Cir. Dec. 17, 2021)). The decision comes by way of a 2-1...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

SC attorney general files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger businesses. The filing comes after Attorney General Alan Wilson vowed to fight Friday night’s ruling from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Friday...
COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH

