Five stars - again

The Telluride Institute recently hosted middle and high school students and chaperones from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe for “Ute Youth Ski Day” and youth gathering. Skiing and snowboarding lessons took place, courtesy of Telski and Telluride Sports, followed by, as far as we know, a first-ever youth gathering between Ute and Telluride students. Some of the Ute students had never skied or snowboarded before, others had not skied or snowboarded in many years. The feedback from participants and their instructors was that they had a wonderful time and were all able to make amazing progress with their skiing or snowboarding. We then shared a fun “après ski” gathering between Ute youth and Telluride youth. The kids all enjoyed the opportunity to start to get to know each other, and we began talking about future possibilities they may like to share together.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO