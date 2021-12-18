ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

Five stars - again

By PLANET STAFF REPORT
The Daily Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wilkinson Public Library has been on a winning streak that few in the nation can match. The local institution recently earned the Library Journal Five Star rating for the 14th year in a row, which makes it one of only five public libraries in the nation to receive the recognition...

The Daily Planet

‘A tough decision’

The COVID-19 coronavirus raised its head this weekend in a most unwelcome way, leading to the cancelation Sunday of two, well-attended events. The decision, made by each of the show’s production crews after testing revealed positive results in each of the groups’ participants, nixed the Holiday Extravaganza House of Shimmy Shake performance by Telluride Theatre at the Sheridan Opera House, and Palm Arts’ presentation of “The Nutcracker.” San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said making the call was “a tough decision,” but commended each of the organizations for their respective efforts to protect their audiences and participants.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Ute Youth Ski Day

The Telluride Institute recently hosted middle and high school students and chaperones from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe for “Ute Youth Ski Day” and youth gathering. Skiing and snowboarding lessons took place, courtesy of Telski and Telluride Sports, followed by, as far as we know, a first-ever youth gathering between Ute and Telluride students. Some of the Ute students had never skied or snowboarded before, others had not skied or snowboarded in many years. The feedback from participants and their instructors was that they had a wonderful time and were all able to make amazing progress with their skiing or snowboarding. We then shared a fun “après ski” gathering between Ute youth and Telluride youth. The kids all enjoyed the opportunity to start to get to know each other, and we began talking about future possibilities they may like to share together.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Home for the holidays

What makes the holidays special? Most would answer that we get to be with those we love. Isn’t that what it is all about? For some of you that means going home for the holidays, and for others that means staying home and not going anywhere. Some gather with their “chosen” family members to feel that connection. And then there are those, like me, without a heart connection at the moment who feel more lonely than ever during the holidays.
CELEBRATIONS
The Daily Planet

More terrain opening for holiday weekend

Telski snowmakers and groomers are preparing for a busy holiday weekend and doing their best to open as many runs as possible. As of Wednesday, lifts 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 were open. "We're targeting for Friday to have the front hillside open," said Scott...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Norwood preps for new school build

Norwood Public Schools has announced work is resuming on its master planning. A meeting was scheduled for Dec. 10, but that was pushed back until after the New Year. Mike Morlang, school board president, told The Norwood Post that the COVID pandemic made the process nearly impossible in March of 2020 when the work was then taking off.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

Rural philanthropy days to be held in Ridgway

Carrie Andrew told Norwood officials this month that the 2022 San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days conference will be hosted by Ridgway in Ouray County June 7-9, and Norwood is included in the event. Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) is a statewide program that provides nonprofit leaders the resources they need to...
RIDGWAY, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Brewing, Counter Culture team up

The past 12 months have been busy, and productive, for Telluride Brewing Company. Other than celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2021, the local staple won another Great American Beer Festival medal for its Face Down Brown American Brown Ale in September, and recently announced the first-ever Winter Jam event, which includes the release of five new beers.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Deeds

Buyer: Ryan and Penelope Dyer, Nordy Lopez, and Andrey Xavier. Property: Knoll Estates Drive (vacant), Mountain Village. Property: North Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood. Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 421, Telluride. Price: $1.551 million. Seller: Wilcox Trust. Buyer: Dahlcrib LLC. Property: 122 South Oak St. Unit D, Telluride. Price:...
PLACERVILLE, CO
The Daily Planet

The ultimate Christmas performance

What else elicits the feeling of Christmas more than “The Nutcracker?” On Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., 80 local dancers will gather on stage at the Palm Theatre to perform. The dancers, who are all a part of Palm Arts Dance School, range from age three to 18, with a couple of adults. The dancers have been practicing since mid-September to bring Tchaikovsky's iconic score to life. The production's artistic director, Nicole Hattler, loves every aspect of the production, but one piece sticks out in particular.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Daily Planet

Rustler Supply opens on Main Street

Telluride native Macy Pryor, owner of Crossbow Leather on Main Street, met Rebecca Adams several years ago when Adams became one of Pryor’s “first great customers.” Now the two are equal partners in a new retail venture called Rustler Supply, located on Main Street in the building formerly occupied by Society Telluride. The new store will host its grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m.
TELLURIDE, CO

