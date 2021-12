Getting your body the nutrients it needs is important — especially with finals on the near horizon. As college students, we know all too well how hard it can be to maintain a healthy diet. We have many things on our mind, from maintaining our GPA to managing our finances and socializing with our friends. With our busy schedules, it is easy to forget to make healthy eating choices. I am here to tell you that while our schedules may be busy, it is still possible to maintain a nutritious diet. Eating healthy in college is not as hard as you might think. To help put you on the right path, I have compiled a list of healthy eating tips that even the busiest college students can achieve.

