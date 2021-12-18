ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 18

By Maria Loreto
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Station Eleven (HBO Max)


Based on the beloved apocalyptic novel of the same name, “ Station Eleven ” follows a disparate group of people as they adapt and survive in a world where a disease called the Georgia flu nearly wiped out humanity. One of these groups is a traveling troupe of actors and musicians that perform in towns located across the U.S. Despite the triggering and unnervingly timely content, critics are calling the show hopeful and beautiful, capable of circumventing our reality and providing us with a new take on the post-apocalyptic genre.

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)


This reality series (produced by Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh ; architects of “ Magic Mike ,”) follows a group of men who are not dancers or actors. The men, claiming to have lost a bit of their magic, join the show in hopes of recapturing it, learning dance moves and routines that were featured in the movie. It’s hosted by Adam Rodriguez, one of the original cast members of the film.

The Witcher (Netflix)


The Witcher ” is back on Netflix. The series, based on the beloved video game series, follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with impressive yellow eyes and white hair. For lovers of the fantasy genre and an interest in mind bending stories that go through time and space, “The Witcher” is a must watch.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)


“Emily in Paris” premieres on Netflix on December 22nd. The series follows Emily ( Lily Collins ), as she moves to Paris and finds her footing in the romantic city, thriving in her new job, etc. Season 1 was compulsively watchable and became an instant source of memes. We can expect more of the same for season 2.

Mother/Android (Hulu)


The sci-fi thriller starring Chloe Grace-Moretz and Algee Smith is now streaming on Hulu. The film follows Georgia and Sam, a college aged couple that discovers they’re expecting a baby. In the midst of all of this, servant androids turn murderous, and turn the country into a war zone.

The Nowhere Inn (Hulu)

The Nowhere Inn ” is a mockumentary, developed by St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein . It follows a fictional version of St. Vincent and Carrie, as they start to make a documentary about music and life. The film is directed by Bill Penz , who’s worked on shows like “ Portlandia ,” so the film should have that offbeat humor and awareness. It co-stars Dakota Johnson .

Being the Ricardos (Amazon)

Available December 21st on Prime Video, “ Being the Ricardos ” follows the lives of Lucille Ball ( Nicole Kidman ) and Desi Arnaz ( Javier Bardem ) in the ‘50s, as they ran a hit show and faced a variety of personal and professional challenges.

