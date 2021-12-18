ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Hockey League shuts down 2 more teams — Colorado Avalanche & Florida Panthers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic. The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America....

