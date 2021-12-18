ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, players OK more virus protocols

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 NBA Players who could break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Now that the league ha crowned a new all-time leader in most threes made in the history of the game, fans are bound to question whether if Stephen Curry’s record will be surpassed in the future. So for comparison sake let us roughly predict Curry’s final number. Right now...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Players Association#The Associated Press#Mvp
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Charles Barkley Has More Thoughts On Scottie Pippen's Michael Jordan Comments

It would be an understatement to say that Scottie Pippen’s comments on Michael Jordan have caught the attention of the sports world. Since the hall of famer aired his honest opinion of his old teammate, fans have been discussing the statements amongst themselves. The comments have also drawn the attention of some basketball greats, one being Charles Barkley. The former NBA MVP didn’t hold back while sharing his feelings and, when he spoke on the topic again recently, he, once again, did not mince words.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Pacers Trade Lands CJ McCollum In Indiana

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 10 of their last 13 games and now just 13-18 on the 2021 NBA season, they are dangerously close to being in the same sentence as the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. The one thing all three of these teams have in common is that this NBA season, they are not playoff threats.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy