In last week’s Ponder the Thought column, Guy Speckman wrote: ” I think, we have the best legal system in the world.”. I do not know which country has the best legal system, if there even is a best one, but I wonder how one arrives at such a conclusion. Did you study the legal systems of other countries and compare the pros and cons of each? Or is your thinking based on the belief that the USA is ‘the greatest country in the world?’ Whenever one makes such generalizing statements the risk is, that knowledgeable people could point to a number of weaknesses.

PLATTE CITY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO