NHL, NHLPA announce enhanced protocols until at least Jan. 7

 4 days ago

The NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association have returned to tighter COVID-19 safety measures. The league confirmed Saturday morning that it was adopting, effective immediately, new rules amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and the explosion of positive test results, particularly in the past few days. Measures...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Report: NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season through holiday break

The Bruins aren’t the only team who will find themselves on the sidelines through the National Hockey League’s holiday break. Just a couple of days after the NHL decided to postpone all of the COVID-ravaged B’s games through Dec. 26, the NHL and NHLPA have reportedly agreed to pause the entire league slate through the break, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

The NHL has announced a league-wide shutdown for Wednesday through Christmas Day, including games and practices. It's the latest measure taken to try to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19. Players will return to facilities for testing on Dec. 26 -- one day earlier than scheduled. Any practice scheduled for...
BREAKING: NHL, NHLPA agree to pause activities until Sunday

With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading like wildfire through the NHL, the league and NHLPA decided to pause games through the Christmas weekend. Under the revised schedule, Dec. 22, 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be off days for all purposes, including travel. Previously this week,...
NHL/NHLPA Continue To Play Season As Cross Border Games Postponed

The NHL and NHLPA announced they have agreed to continue playing the 2021-22 regular season as the league deals with more COVID postponements. In addition, the NHL and NHLPA announced that all games for the upcoming week that involve border crossing between the U.S. and Canadian-based teams have been postponed through the Christmas holiday break. The St. Louis Blues were the last team to play in Canada before the cross-border mandate goes into effect on December 20th.
NHL and NHLPA Agree To Pause Season

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to pause the 2021-22 regular season starting Wednesday, December 22nd through Saturday, December 25th. With teams returning to their facilities on Sunday, December 26th no earlier than 2 pm ET. Games will resume on Monday, December 27th. As of now, the games on Tuesday are set to be played pending test results.
NHL, NHLPA agree to begin Holiday Break after Dec. 21 games

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
Oilers close training facility until at least end of holiday break

The Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility until at least the end of the NHL's holiday break, the team announced on Monday, as the club attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections which have rocked the league in recent days. By closing their facilities through the end of the...
Hour 3 - Don Taylor and the Canucks' front office

Hour 3 - Canucks are getting Thatcher Demko at his best. Chris and David are joined by In Goal Magazine's Kevin Woodley who says the Canucks are getting Thatcher Demko at his best. Plus Vancouver Canadians announcer Tyler Zickell joins the show. He says the Canadians could see some of the longest hit homerun balls in the history of Nat Bailey Stadium from Orelvis Martinez.
