Brent Venables is the next head football coach at Oklahoma, and the staff he has assembled in recent weeks — Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is among those additions — has convinced some players who were on the fence following Lincoln Riley's exit that the future is still bright for the Sooners. Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims recently joined The Podcast on the Prairie with Sooners teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis to discuss the energy Venables' regime has already brought to a program that desperately needed a jolt after Riley left to take over at USC.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO