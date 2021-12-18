Bailey Zappe locks in early for Western Kentucky against Appalachian State

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe entered Saturday’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl five touchdowns shy of Joe Burrow’s single-season mark for touchdown passes in a year.

As the first quarter draws to a close, Zappe is now just three shy of the record.

Zappe started the morning red-hot for the Hilltoppers, hitting on 10 of his first 13 passes for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He missed on his first two throws of the game, before locking in to lead the Hilltoppers to a touchdown. The big play on that opening drive was this second-down shot downfield:

Western Kentucky capped off the drive with this shield-screen for the score:

His second touchdown of the game showed why NFL teams will be interested in Zappe come the draft. Watch as simply flicks the wrist and delivers a strike on the glance route with perfect placement for the one-play scoring drive:

The end zone angle of this strike is a must-see:

Interestingly enough, Chase Brice and Appalachian State are playing their part, as the former Duke passer has two touchdown passes of their own. Should this game turn into a shootout, as seems likely, Zappe will be in good position to break that record set by Burrow.