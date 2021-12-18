Dashcam Video Shows Hero Mailman Save Deer Stuck in a Fence

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.

