On Wednesday last week, Microsoft and 343 Studios released the highly anticipated campaign mode for Halo Infinite. To celebrate its launch, the Minecraft Halo DLC has been updated to include skins from Halo Infinite, such as Echo-216, War Chief Escharum, and more. Eight new skins are available as part of this update, in addition to a variety of new Halo Infinite accessories and emotes. If you already own the Minecraft Halo DLC, the Infinite content will be available for free, so you can start experimenting with the content right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO