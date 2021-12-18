New Uber Driver Scam In Madrid

Afghan refugee Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, 31, had been driving for both Uber and Lyft since he arrived in the United States three years ago via the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) granted to Afghans who were contracted to work for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Both Yusufi and his brother Mohammad Dawood Mommand, otherwise known as Ilyas, worked alongside U.S. soldiers as interpreters for the army. Like many other Afghan refugees and immigrants, the two brothers were resettled in a low-income neighborhood in Sacramento, California, and would head into San Francisco, where incomes and fares are higher, in order to earn a living.
