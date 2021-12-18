New Uber Driver Scam In Madrid

Early on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, a 31-year old Afghan refugee was shot and killed inside the car he drove for Uber. Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, who worked as a translator for the U.S. Army before coming to the United States around three years ago, was in San Francisco to drive for Uber when he was shot and killed, Mohammad Dawood Mommand, his brother, told Protocol. He left behind his wife, his brother and three children, including a child under one year old. Mommand will now be the sole provider for his brother’s family as well as his own three children.

