Thomas Walsh poses at a Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympics photo shoot on Sept. 12, 2021 in Irvine, Calif. The world cup season, and the march to the world championships and onto the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are underway for U.S. alpine skiers, and two of them came home with hardware from St. Moritz, Switzerland.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO