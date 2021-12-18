UFC Fight Night 199 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 199 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 199 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC). In the co-feature, Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) meets two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC).

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Round 1 – Leavitt opens with a kick that’s caught but he pulls it away. Sayles is feeling him out and Leavitt clips him with grazing from kick. Leavitt is heavy with the kicks early on, and when Sayles tries to throw one back, he tries for an unsuccessful takedown attempt. There’s no much connecting through 90 seconds of then Sayles lands a nice right hand that forces Leavitt to shoot. Sayles grabs ahold of the neck, but is not in position for a submission and Leavitt turns it around and inches against the fence. Sayles goes for a standing guillotine but he can’t get it, and as a result he’s dragged to the mat. Leavitt goes to work from top position. Leavitt climbs up Sayles’ body and locks in a D’Arce choke. Sayles is in a compromised spot, but he twists and rolls for well over a minute until he breaks free and gets back to his feet before the end of the round. MMA Junkie scores it 10-9 for Leavitt.

Round 2 – Sayles finds a home for his punches to the head and body early in the round. Leavitt is forced to shoot for a takedown but is denied. Sayles keeps the forward pressure, but he gets caught in a grappling situation and Leavitt instantly starts attacks with submissions on the mat. He locks in a reverse triangle choke and forces the tap! Unreal finish.

Result: Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (reverse triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:05

Recap: Jordan Leavitt taps Matt Sayles with a slick inverted triangle

Photos: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles fight photos

Records: Jordan Leavitt (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Matt Sayles (8-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Round 1 – Mayes comes forward first with a body kick and a few punches that fall short of the target. He lands a front kick that moves Parisian back. Parisian pressed forward but gets caught with an uppercut. Mayes then advances and clinches on Parisian and tosses him tot he ground. Parisian fends him off with an upkick but Mayes throws the legs aside and dives through the guard with a punch. He gets top control and begins landed elbows from side control. Parisian scoots to the fence and uses it to stand up, but Mayes body locks him and drags him right back to the mat. Parisian is able to scramble up to his feet again but Mayes is all over him with the clinch pressure. Mayes throws him to the ground a third time with about two minutes land, but this time he lands in side control and gets the crucifix position. Mayes starts unloading with massive elbows and Parisian is in a terrible spot. Mayes tries to isolate the arm for an Americana, but Parisian saves himself and recovers into half guard and works from there for the remainder of the round. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Mayes.

Round 2 – Parisian lands a powerful low kick to star the round that gets Mayes’ attention, but also seems to piss him off. Mayes charges forward with a punch combination, then a flying knee, which misses. He goes right into the takedown attempt. Parisian tries to counter it with a kimura, but he gets stuck against the fence and ends up on bottom position. The remainder of the round essentially sees Mayes controlling from on top while Parisian failed at multiple techniques to stand up. It was a dominant frame from Mayes, which MMA Junkie scores 10-9 again in his favor.

Round 3 – Mayes comes out throwing some absolutely wild front kicks and head kicks, one of which clips Parisian. Mayes gets too sloppy, though, and ends an uppercut that gets his attention and forces him to revert back into a takedown attempt. He gets it with ease, and starts to go to work. Parisian is able to kick him off then stands back up, but Mayes closes the distance and pushed him right back into the fence. Mayes secures yet another takedown, and Parisian rolls over and turtles up. Parisian rolls over and I again caught in side control. Mayes puts him back in the crucifix and starts hammering away with more nasty elbows. Parisian is exhausted and stuck, and Mayes keeps unleashing shots until the referee steps in and waves it off with just over 90 seconds remaining.

Result: Don’Tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (elbows) – Round 3, 3:26

Photos: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian fight photos

Records: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Josh Parisian (14-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Macy Chiasson vs. Raquel Pennington

Round 1 – Pennington is the first to advance with her jab, then follows it with a hard leg kick. Chiasson is on her bicycle early with a lot of movement, and she tags Pennington with a nice counter left hand. She’s going for that same technique every time. Pennington is picking up the attack with her leg kicks, then goes upstairs and lands a hard head shot. Pennington goes for the first clinch attempt with a little more than two minutes left. Both women reverse each other, and Pennington gets control and tries do the takedown. Chiasson stuffs it and lands a few nice punches off the break. Pennington rushes forward and gets pinned against the fence, then taken down with less than a minute left. Pennington ties up Chiasson and prevents her from getting much offense off. Still, MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Chiasson.

Round 2 – Chiasson comes out throwing kicks in abundance but Pennington just walks through them and cracks back with her own shots. They begin to brawl, and Chiasson starts to find the timing of Pennington’s entries and cracks her with a slick right hand. Pennington clinches Chiasson against the fence, but she can’t get her takedown. Chiasson spins free and they get back into open space, where Chiasson times another nice uppercut. Pennington lands with a superman punch, but she’s having challenges getting around Chiasson’s size and reach. Chiasson initial the clinch this time and eats a hard knee to the body. She’s hurt from it and level changes into a takedown. Pennington immediately slaps on a modified guillotine and gets the tap! Beautiful finish from Pennington.

Result: Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke) – Round 2, 3:07

Recap: Raquel Pennington locks in guillotine choke, taps Macy Chiasson

Photos: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson fight photos

Records: Raquel Pennington (13-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Macy Chiasson (7-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain

Round 1 – There’s no feeling out process between these two. The first minute is filled with punches and kicks from both side. Both men don’t have the range perfectly figured out, but Jourdain kick the legs with bad intentions. Ewell shots good hand speed but Jourdain foes well to keep him on the back foot and rip body shots. Ewell lands a stinging right hand that Jourdain didn’t like, but the Canadian keeps moving forward. Jourdain lands starts to find a consistent home for his punches and kicks but makes a mistake late in the right and slip sot his back off a knee attempt. Ewell mangoes to keep him on his back until the final 10 seconds, when Jourdain gets back up and lands a body kick and a punch. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Jourdain.

Round 2 – There’s a ton of intense striking to the second stanza. Jourdain lands a few kicks then a beautiful 1-2 combination that snaps Ewell’s head back. Jourdain lands a powerful low kick, followed by another moments later. He then goes upstairs and lands a grazing head kick that’s blocked. Ewell’s output has dropped off significantly and he’s barely throwing . He finally lands a hook to the body, but Jourdain is unbothered and comes forward with another savage combination. Ewell is getting frozen up by Jourdain’s output, and Jourdain is brimming with confidence in his attacks. Jourdain closes the distance and pushes Ewell against the fence, but then breaks free and lands a nasty elbow and a punch. Ewell is struggling with the pressure and gets hit with a punch, kick elbow and a knee and he’s hurt! Ewell tries to escape and falls tot he ground and Jourdain jumps on top of him with less than a minute left. Ewell is just trying to hand on and survive, while Jourdain tries to pour it on and get the finish. Jourdain postures up and is landing some good ground-and-pound, but Ewell survives and makes it. Domination from Jourdain, and MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for him.

Round 3 – Sensing he was close to the finish to end the previous round, Jourdain comes out the gate insanely aggressive. He throws punches and kicks is rapid fashion and once again has Ewell thinking solely about defense and not offense. Jourdain lands a stinging straight left follows with a body shot. Ewell comes up the middle with a front kick to the jaw that Jourdain brushes off, but it causes Ewell to throw multiple strikes. Jourdain won’t stop with the pressure, though, and lands some more hard kicks followed by his punches. Jourdain has a massive lead in this fight, but he’s not sitting on it. He clinches Ewell against the fence and unloads some vicious knees to the body. Ewell stumbles, and Jourdain screams in his face as he lands more hard knees to the body, then the head. Jourdain keeps the onslaught up until the round and the fight comes to an end. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Jourdain, giving him a 30-26 victory on our scorecard. Sensational performance.

Result: Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Photos: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell fight photos

Records: Charles Jourdain (12-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC), Andre Ewell (17-9 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Sal D-Amato, Bryan Miner, Junichiro Kamjio

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Round 1 – Eubanks and Gatto clash in the middle of the cage and within seconds it spills into a grappling exchange, with Gatto tossing Eubanks to the mat and nearly getting mount before being immediately reversed and put on her back. Eubanks, who missed weight, was very strong from top position, and Gatto was in a horrible spot pinned on her back near the fence. Gatto’s attempts to scramble free or stand up were shut down and she’s trapped there for the entire round. MMA Junkie scores it 10-9 for Eubanks.

Round 2 – Eubanks instantly closes the distance on Gatto to start the second round and pushes her opponent against the fence. Gatto avoids the takedown this time, and starts to land some good punches from range. Eubanks times a level-change, however, and lands a nice takedown to plant Gatto on her back. Gatto remains calm, though, and when Eubanks gets too heavy on top, uses a beautiful sweep to land on top in half guard. Gatto goes to work in landing short elbows and punches, but Eubanks does well to avoid not allowing any major openings for damage or submission. Nevertheless, MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gatto.

Round 3 – With the fight up for grabs going into the final frame, Gatto and Eubanks trade strikes. Gatto lands a sick teep kick right to the body that instantly folds Eubanks and has her hurt bad. Gatto rushes to the canvas and flurries for the finish. Unreal shot and win.

Result: Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (body kick) – Round 3, 0:25

Photos: Melissa Gatto vs. Sijara Eubanks fight photos

Records: Melissa Gatto (8-0-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Sijara Eubanks (7-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Harry Hunsucker vs. Justin Tafa

Round 1 – Tafa lands his first left hand of the fight. Hunsucker is partially off balance, but he falls to his back and Tafa dives on him within the first 20 seconds. Hunsucker scrambles to his feet and they trade punches before they collide and Hunsucker isolates an arm and drops into a kimura. He can’t get it and Tafa gets back to his feet. They get into a striking exchange and Tafa lands a massive left head kick that sends Hunsucker flinging into the fence and out cold. The fight is waved off, and it’s a massive win for Tafa after he became the first heavyweight in UFC history to miss weight.

Result: Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 1:53

Recap: Justin Tafa lands heavy head kick to flatten Harry Hunsucker

Photos: Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker fight photos

Records: Justin Tafa (5-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Harry Hunsucker (7-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Round 1 – Stoltzfus lands some good punches to start the fight that prompt Meerschaert to shoot for his first takedown less than one minute in. He secures it, and gains top position over Stoltzfus near the fence. Stoltzfus is trying to hang onto him and prevent Meerschaert from advancing position. Meerschaert sneaks his way out, though, and works hard to advance into mount then take the back. Stoltzfus slips out, but he gets trapped in an armbar during a scramble. can’t get it, and Stoltzfus steps over into a front headlock position. Meerschaert falls back and gives up the guard. Meerschaert scrambles into another near-armbar, but Stoltzfus is wise to it. Stoltzfus rides out top position, but fails to inflict much damage. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Stoltzfus.

Round 2 – Stoltzfus lands a solid right hand in the opening stages of the round that stops and advancing Meerschaert in his tracks. They exchange more punches from close, then roughly one minute in Meerschaert drops back for an ill-advised guillotine choke attempt. He can’t get it, and Stoltzfus takes top control and goes to work from inside the guard. Meerschaert tries to kick him off, but is unsuccessful. Meerschaert tries to threaten with omoplata and armbar attempts from bottom, but Stoltzfus is having none of it and steps over into half guard. The same scenario plays out for the remainder of the round, which MMA Junkie scores 10-9 for Stoltzfus.

Round 3 – Meerschaert lands two clean right hands to start the final round that wobble Stoltzfus, who responds by shooting for a takedown and getting op position. Meerschaert goes for a desperation choke attempt, but he can’t get it. The fight returns to the feet, but Stoltzfus doesn’t want it there as he shoots for another takedown. Meerschaert scrambles and is able to get into top position after Stoltzfus gets too high on his back. Stoltzfus dives into a leg lock attempt and tries to use it sweep. Meerschaert takes the back, locks in a rear-naked choke and forces the tap! What an incredible comeback victory. He adds to his all-time middleweight submission record.

Result: Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:58

Recap: Gerald Meerschaert taps Dustin Stoltzfus for third submission of 2021

Photos: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus fight photos

Records: Gerald Meerschaert (34-14 MMA, 9-6 UFC), Dustin Stoltzfus (13-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson

Round 1 – Elkins takes a big swing at air to start the fight. Swanson is feeling out the range, but gets caught with an overhand as he’s backing up. Swanson lands a pair of stiff jabs. Elkins shoots for his first takedown but it’s denied. Swanson lands a short inside hook. He then lands a straight that wobbles Elkins and forced him into a sloppy takedown that’s again shut down. Swanson’s hands are super low and he’s confident int ht eh striking. He lands a hard right hand that drops Elkins again, then another left. Swanson just tags his opponent with a spinning kick wobbles Elkins. Herb Dean sees enough, and steps in to waive it off. Big finish from Swanson.

Result: Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:12

Recap: Cub Swanson throttles Darren Elkins, scores first round TKO

Photos: Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins fight photos

Records: Cub Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), Darren Elkins (26-10 MMA, 16-9 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Round 1 – Ferreira and Gamrot trade punches and kicks over the first 90 seconds. Nothing lands clean, then Gamrot shoots for his first takedown, which he gets for just a moment before Ferreira pops back up to his feet. Gamrot peppers Ferreira with the jab, who responds with a combination that’s largely blocked. Gamrot shoots for another takedown, and this time he completely gets it and is on top. Ferreira kicks him right off, though, and they are back striking. Gamrot strikes just long enough to throw Ferreira off so he can shoot for sweet double leg takedown. Ferreira pops right back up to his feet. and they are exchanging again. Ferreira lands a nice hook that backs Gamrot up and they keep swinging until the final bell. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gamrot.

Round 2 – Gamrot is hunting for the takedown early in the second round, but Ferreira is privy to the entries and is able to shuck off multiple attempts. Gamrot is relentless and keeps chasing it, but Ferreira is refusing to accept bottom position and once again gets up to create a striking scenario. He lands a nice straight right hand on Gamrot, who is not fazed and keeps up the pressure. Ferreira is controlling the striking exchanges and lands another nice straight on Gamrot, who answers with an ankle pick that puts Ferreira off balance and allows Gamrot to take the back. Gamrot pulls Ferreira backward, lands a knee to the body and Ferreira’s verbally submits as Gamrot drags him to the ground.

Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:26

Photos: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Diego Ferreira fight photos

Records: Mateusz Gamrot (20-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Diego Ferreira (17-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Round 1 – Assuncao lands a jab to start and Simon kicks him directly in the groin. There’s a brief pause, but Assuncao is OK and the contest resumes. Assuncao lands a leg kick then a jab. Simon leaps forward with a front kick to the body then tags Assuncao with a tight right hand. Assuncao scores on a powerful low kick. Simon changes levels and gets his first takedown two minutes in. Simon tries to posture up for some ground-and-pound, but he’s favoring control over output as Assuncao tries to scramble up to his feet. The Brazilian finally does, but Simon is still all over him. Assuncao jumps on a guillotine, but Simon lifts him in the air, carries him to his corner and slams Assuncao to the mat in a lovely sequence. Simon establishes top control, and Assuncao can’t get out until the round comes to an end. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Simon.

Round 2 – Assuncao is much more careful to begin the second round, as he doesn’t want to overcommit on his strikes and get taken down again. Simon is comfortable striking at his range, however, and is using a lot os spastic movement to comes in and out and with his punches. He lands a nice right hand on Assuncao that elicits a head nod. Simon lands another one seconds later that crumbles Assuncao to the canvas, and the fight is over! Huge win for Simon.

Result: Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:14

Recap: Ricky Simon slumps Raphael Assuncao for second round knockout

Photos: Ricky Simon vs. Raphael Assuncao fight photos

Records: Ricky Simon (19-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Raphael Assuncao (27-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Lemos

Round 1 – Hill tags Lemos with one of her first punches of the fight and gets the Brazilian’s attention. She cracks Lemos again with a nice left hook, but then Lemos answers back with a clean front kick that wobbles Hill and causes her to fall over. Lemos dives into Hill’s guard and postures up with elbows. Hill is trying to hold on and recover, but Lemos keeps the foot on the gas peddle. Hill scrambles and Lemos jumps on the neck for a guillotine choke attempt. She can’t get it, and Hill is on top in half guard. Lemos scrambles back uop to the feet and they stand in the pocket and trade punches. Hill is pressuring ont he feet and Lemos is waiting for the right moment to unleash her power. Hill cracks Lemos and backs her up, but not for long as she comes back forward with a combination. They brawl down the stretch to close out a wild round. MMA Junkie scores it 10-9 for Lemos, largely because of the knockdown.

Round 2 – They pick right back up where they left off in the opening round by standing right in front of each other, trading punches and kicks. Lemos lands a nasty right body kick, and Hill tries to clinch up with her. Lemos reverses it and has control of Hill against the fence. Hill reverses her back, and the pace of the fight slows some. They finally break at the midway point of the round and Hill closes the distance again and scores a knee ot the body. Hill’s corner is telling Lemos is tired and the pressure is mounting, and she lands an elbow off the clinch break. Lemos lands a nice inside leg kick then a check hook. She follows with another leg kick. Hill is moving forward but not giving enough output. She clinches Lemos, however, and tees off with some more knees to the body. Hill lands a stinging combination down the final stretch of the round. MMA Junkie scores it 10-9 for Hill.

Round 3 – With the fight up for grabs, Lemos lands a pair of powerful kicks to start the round. Hill answers with a leg kick of her own. Hill tries to clinch, but eats an uppercut for her troubles. The striking exchanges are super tightly contested, but Hill turns the momentum in her favor by tripping Lemos off a kick attempt. Lemos scoots to the fence and uses it to get up, but Hill still has a body lock on her. Lemos reverses and takes control of the body lock, and she’s holding on to Hill and trying to drag her to the mat. She’s do it, and Hill manages to break free with two minutes left. Lemos looks more tired between the two, but goes for a high energy spinning back kick. Hill rushes forward with a takedown attempt and gets Lemos to the ground for only a second before she pops right back up. They break with one minute left and try to make a strong push to the finish. Hill comes forward with combinations and Lemos is looking to counter. Hill throws a spinning backfist that lands and drops Lemos briefly! Lemos is back up and Hill presses her to the final bell. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Hill, and the 29-28 nod on our unofficial scorecard in the rare decision result on this card.

Result: Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Photos: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill fight photos

Records: Amanda Lemos (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Angela Hill (13-11 MMA, 8-11 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Judging: Mike Bell (29-28 Hill), Douglas Crosby (30-27 Lemos), Junichiro Kamijo (29-28 Lemos)

Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson

Round 1 – Thompson throws a straight body kick to start the action, and he circles on the outside. Muhammad shoots for a takedown but doesn’t get it. Nice of Thompson to fend it out, which opens op a scramble in which he tags Muhammad. Muhammad responds with a nice left hand, bit there was also a clash of heads. Muhammad shoots and scores a takedown, and while up against the cage, both men are throwing punches at each other as they fight for position. Thompson finds a way to get back to his feet, and they clinch against the fence. Muhammad tries for a standing guillotine but gives it up quickly, and they remain clinches against the fence. A nice knee to the body from Thompson, but Muhammad responds with a level change and secures a takedown with Thompson on his knees. He’s two of three on takedowns with 90 seconds remaining. Thompson tries to escape and gives up his back standing, but Thompson tries to escape. Muhammad counters by switching to another double leg, gets it and secures the back on the mat. He flattens out Thompson and is raining ground-and-pound. This is a strong finish for Muhammad to close out the final minute of the round. An easy 10-9 for Muhammad.

Round 2 – Thompson takes control of the center of the cage initially but then starts backing up to circle on the outside. Thompson is finding some early success with the striking, but Muhammad enters with a level change and takes him down. They’re clinched against the cage again standing, and again Muhammad lifts and takes Thompson down to the mat into side control. Muhammad is working for a Kimura while throwing elbows to Thompson’s thigh. Muhammad isolates the arm, but Thompson gets out of it. Muhammad is back to working for the Kimura and elbowing him again in the thigh while they’re pressed against the fence. Thompson isn’t making any attempt to stand up, and it’s been almost three minutes on the ground. Muhammad is into side control with the Kimura, but he can’t get the right angle and gives it up. Now Muhammad is going for ground-and-pound in the final minute. This ends up being a dominant round for Muhammad. 10-9.

Round 3 – Muhammad immediately changes levels in the opening seconds for a takedown, and they’re back pressed against the fence. Muhammad manages to secure it and is almost mounting Thompson, who is sitting against the cage. Muhammad is in dominant position working between a body lock and throwing punches to the face. Thompson manages to get to his feet, but he can’t shake Muhammad off of him. Thompson briefly finds himself in a good position and going for a guillotine, but Muhammad shakes it off. They separate briefly on the feet, but Muhammad wastes no time with another takedown and is in the center of the octagon in half guard. Thompson is simply holding onto Muhammad as he tries to work punches up top and to the body. Muhammad moves into side control with one minute remaining and continues to throw short elbows to Thompson’s face. Round 3 ends up looking a lot like Round 2 but worse. We’ll score it 10-8 for Muhammad and 30-26 overall.

Result: Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Photos: Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson fight photos

Records: Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC), Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Dave Hagen, Junichiro Kamijo

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Round 1 – They touch gloves and the final UFC fight of 2021 is underway. Daukaus goes to the outside and circles each way. No punches in the first 50 seconds while the two take their time and feel each other out. Finally, Daukaus tries a 1-2 combination. Not long after, he pushes out a jab and a leg kick. Ninety seconds in, Lewis seems patient, and finally tries a left. After a warning to watch his outstretched fingers, Lewis lands a leg kick, then a combination that has Daukaus covering up – but he manages to land an elbow in the mix. With about two minutes left, Daukaus tries a right hand, then another leg kick. Lewis tries a roundhouse left kick, then pushes Daukaus to the fennce. He starts to unleash with more than a dozen punches. Daukaus is covering up and could be in trouble. Daukaus tries to recover and fires back. They tie up briefly, but Lewis gets loose and starts to unleash again. Lewis lands a knee, and a second later lands a massive right hand that crumbles Daukaus to the canvas. It’s all over. Big knockout for the two-time title challenger, who now is back on track. Lewis now is the all-time knockout leader in UFC history.

Result: Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:36

Records: Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC), Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith