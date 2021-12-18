ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC targeting Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker for April event

By Nolan King, John Morgan
 4 days ago
A featherweight fight between Pat Sabatini and Gavin Tucker is back on the books.

Following a November bout cancellation, the two fighters are matched up again – this time, for a UFC event April 9 at a location and venue to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place with bout contracts expected to be issued in the coming days.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking, but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Sabatini (16-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Tucker (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) were expected to fight Nov. 20 at UFC Fight Night 198 in Las Vegas. However, Tucker withdrew and Sabatini instead fought Tucker Lutz, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

The victory was Sabatini’s fifth in a row and his sophomore UFC appearance. His other UFC wins include a unanimous decision win over Tristan Connelly and a submission of Jamall Emmers.

Canadian featherweight Tucker will be looking to bounce back from a 22-second knockout loss to Dan Ige in March. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak of victories over Seungwoo Choi, Justin Jaynes and Billy Quarantillo.

The matchup is the first known booking for the April 9 event.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

