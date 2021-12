Originally published as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Rutherford Way in Sacramento County to assist Metro Fire on a medical call. The caller stated he went to his sister-in-law’s residence looking for his wife after she did not return home from a visit. Upon his arrival to the home, he found his wife unresponsive inside.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO