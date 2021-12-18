ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/AUD dropped further to 1.5655 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. At this point, we’re slightly favoring the case the rebound from 1.5354 has completed with three waves up to 1.6168. Below 1.5655 will affirm...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.69; (P) 113.96; (R1) 114.36;. USD/JPY’s rebound from 122.52 resumed by breaking 114.26 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 115.51 high. On the downside, break of 113.12 will turn bias to the downside, and resume the correction from 115.51 through 112.52 support.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

AUD/USD presses to a one-week high

We're down to the nitty-gritty in 2021 trading so I hesitate to attach any fundamental themes to market moves but sentiment is clearly improving on omicron as data begins to mount that it's less severe. That sets up an outcome where broad infections are quickly fought off and add to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risk reversal jumps the most in two weeks

One-month risk reversal on EUR/USD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, prints the highest level since December 08 for Wednesday per data source Reuters. A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9172; (P) 0.9213; (R1) 0.9235; …. Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. On the upside, break of 0.9293 will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372.
MARKETS
#Eur#Aud#Outlook
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Drop as Retail Traders Go Long

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders continue betting on Australian Dollar strength. From a contrarian view, AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may fall. What are key technical levels to watch out for to the downside?. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is showing that most retail...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: RBA outlook supports AUD recovery – CIBC

Analysts at CIBC forecast the AUD/USD pair will rise on the months ahead, reaching 0.73 by the end of the first quarter of next year and 0.74 by the end of the second quarter. They see the outlook of the Reserve Bank of Australia supporting the recovery of the Australian dollar.
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Downtrend Setups on EUR/USD and AUD/JPY

Swing trend traders are looking pretty good at the moment with not one, but TWO hot setups on the four hour charts below!. Check out the price action on EUR/USD and AUD/JPY!. Greenback bulls have been well in control of EUR/USD the majority of the year, but the last few weeks have been a pretty even battle with the bears.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Remains Above One-Year Low, Bearish Outlook

GBPUSD is stubbornly fighting the nearby one-year low of 1.3165, deriving strong support from the return line of the descending channel. The technical picture however, suggests a neutral-to-bullish bias at the moment as the MACD remains positively charged above its red signal line, while the RSI is currently pushing efforts for an upside reversal, but it is still clearly below its 50 neutral mark.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed. Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed. Violation of key...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, GBP/AUD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1271; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1290 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1340. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.1225.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Outlook Ahead of FOMC Decision

Set a sell-stop at 1.1250 and a take-profit at 1.1180. Add a stop-loss at 1.1330. Set a buy-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. The EUR/USD pair was little changed ahead of the latest US retail sales numbers and the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair also retreated after the relatively weak Germany GDP estimates by the ifo Institute. It is trading at 1.1280, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Comdoll Cross Retracements With EUR/NZD and AUD/CAD

We’ve got two opportunities to trade comdoll retracements today because AUD/CAD and EUR/NZD are poppin’ up REALLY similar setups. Inflection point alert! EUR/NZD is hanging out at the 1.6700 zone that lines up with a trend line resistance that’s been around since August. But wait, there’s more!...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Short-Term Reversals For AUD/USD and EUR/JPY?

Today we’re checking out AUD/USD and EUR/JPY trading above established resistance levels. Think you can get yo last pips of the week with these setups?. AUD/USD has been on a downtrend since late October to early November when we saw a moving average crossover. But that was weeks ago....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 10 Dec 2021 00:03GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.1382 - Last week's high (Tue). 1.1354 - This weeek's high (Wed). 1.1267 - Last Fri's n Mon's low. 1.1229 - This week's low (Tue). 1.1187 - Nov's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1293.. Euro was unable to capitalise...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near 1.1295

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone and corrected lower against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1300 support, but it found support near 1.1275. It is now moving higher above 1.1280 and trading below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1295 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

AUD/USD Short-Term Outlook Brightens; Next Target At 0.7200

AUDUSD surged above the steep 6-week-old descending trendline and the restrictive red Tenkan-sen line on Wednesday, raising hopes that the downward pattern has finally found a bottom and it’s time for a bullish reversal. The momentum indicators witness improvement in buying sentiment as the MACD is distancing itself above...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7150; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7249;. AUD/USD is still staying in range below 0.7223 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 0.7223 and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will be the first sign of major bottoming and bring stronger rise to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 0.7081 minor support will bring retest of 0.6991 key support first. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication, and resume larger down trend from 0.8006.
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/AUD: Pair Bearish, Could Continue Downtrend

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rises, Inflation Fears Fall, USD/JPY Poised... By Matthew Weller - Dec 23, 2021 1. While many traders are logging off for the year to celebrate the holidays, there are still some notable economic data releases trickling out ahead of the long weekend. Ahead of... GBP/USD Tries To...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Reveals Pattern

In general, the USD/CAD continues to decline from the 1.2960 mark, as simultaneously the pair continues to find short term support and resistance in round exchange rate levels like the 1.2920, 1.2940 and 1.2910. In the meantime, the currency pair has revealed a channel down pattern, which has been capturing the rate’s moves throughout this week.
CURRENCIES

