Steve Yzerman states Red Wings will do ‘anything’ to get through COVID outbreak

By Michael Whitaker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral members of the Detroit Red Wings have been placed on the COVID-19 protocol lis today, including head coach Jeff Blashill and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman addressed media members shortly after the announcement, saying...

