NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster woman is searching for answers after a hit-and-run in Northglenn left her severely injured, hardly able to eat or walk. Nearly a month after the incident, Northglenn police still have no suspects and need your help to find the person responsible. (credit: CBS) Dawn Proctor, 35, tells CBS4 she’s lucky to be alive after she was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 112th and Washington in Northglenn on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:20 p.m. “I went to walk across 112th and next thing you know I was hit, and in the hospital,...

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO