Public Health

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not...

chainstoreage.com

Vaccine mandate for large employers reinstated; OSHA gives some leeway

A Supreme Court showdown is likely to occur over the reinstatement of the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday lifted a November injunction that had blocked the COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which applies to businesses with 100 employees or more. Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate. The NRF and other trade associations also appealed to the Supreme Court.
KULR8

Montana Gov. issues guidance related to OSHA vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. – Following the announcement that OSHA would start issuing penalties related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate starting Jan. 10, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared guidance on the mandate relating to Montana’s vaccine law. Initially, the OSHA mandate was challenged and its enforcement was temporarily banned until...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

With the federal vaccine mandate a go, OSHA provides more time to get ready

The Biden administration said it would push back enforcement of the president’s employee vaccine mandate until Jan. 10 to provide employers with more preparation time now that a federal court has okayed the legality of the historic measure. The U.S. Department of Labor said it would hold off even...
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Asks Supreme Court to Block OSHA Vaccine Mandate Rule

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. On Saturday, a coalition of 27 states that includes Wyoming filed...
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
Trumann Democrat

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Davenport Journal

Man whose wife battled in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with Ivermectin has died after receiving two doses of the controversial drug

According to reports, the 52-year-old man from Pennsylvania whose wife had gone to court to have his Coronavirus infection treated with ivermectin has died on Sunday evening, a week after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication. Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Unfortunately, misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months.
Community Policy