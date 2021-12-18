ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Delta College to forgive student debt

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

STOCKTON — While Congress has yet to send President Joe Biden a bill forgiving student loans, a local school has taken steps to erase millions of debt accrued by its students. The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to eliminate more than $3.6 million...

www.lodinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

How many Americans have student loan debt?

AMERICAN student loan debt increased at a rate of 20 percent in the last ten years, leaving college graduates with hefty payments. In the US, the student debt rate is growing by 7.8 percent every year, leaving them with far higher payments due to tacked-on interest rates. How many Americans...
EDUCATION
kjrh.com

How transferring schools during college can impact student loan debt

College transfers may have been down 5% across the board in 2020, but new info from Student Loan Hero shows that a handful of states saw a big increase in transfers. Schools in Utah saw a 15% increase in transfers, the highest rate in the country. Schools in New Hampshire and Arizona followed close behind.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#College Board#San Joaquin Delta College
Washington Post

More colleges rethink student loans as debate over debt cancellation rages on

Ohio State University and Smith College are the latest institutions to try to spare another generation of undergraduates from shouldering an all-too-common burden: student debt. Starting next fall, the schools will take loans out of their financial packages and instead pour philanthropic dollars into more grant aid for undergraduates. The...
COLLEGES
mynews13.com

NY organization helping student borrowers with Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Under the Heroes Act, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo has a forgiveness program for educational loans that were taken out by students who entered service-oriented careers after graduation. “The forgiveness program was supposed to incentivize people taking jobs that have been lower paying,” said Noelle...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Star-Tribune

Purcell: The AOC's of student loan debt

‘Tis the season for giving — or, for some legislators, a good time to demand that the government force taxpayers to give others a large gift. A few weeks ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the house floor to issue another plea for the federal government to cancel nearly $1.7 trillion in student-loan debt.
BUSINESS
delta.edu

Applications open for nearly 200 Delta College scholarships

Delta College is currently accepting scholarship applications from future and current students for the 2022-2023 academic year. More than 190 scholarships supplied by the Delta College Foundation are available, with many of them including multiple recipients. Last year, $695,000 was awarded to 621 students, including Aleksander Zielinski, a student in the 2+2 welding engineering program with Ferris State University.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
Gotham Gazette

Let’s Spread the Word About Student Loan Forgiveness

A few years ago, a staff member in my office who owed over $40,000 in student loans came to the realization that she might qualify for eventual loan forgiveness because she worked in local government. Neither her employer, the City Council, or her lender had informed her that working in public service made her eligible for debt relief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norfolkneradio.com

More student-loan forgiveness urged as repayments set to resume

OMAHA - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers are finding success through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The Biden administration's approach to student-loan relief so far has been on improving or expanding a handful of programs...
OMAHA, NE
Entrepreneur

The Student Debt Crisis is Increasingly About Graduate School Debt

When the media talks about the student debt crisis, they tend to focus on six-figure sums, as if the typical student borrows $100,000 or more to fund their college education. Yet, those sums are outliers, or they reflect the experience of graduate students who have accrued more debt by getting into graduate school. The average undergraduate student seldom borrows more than $100,000. America’s student debt crisis is a $1.7 trillion problem and has doubled in the last decade. The fastest-growing segment of the loan market is graduate student loans. According to Brookings, although only 25% of those who take student loans are in graduate school, around half of outstanding student debt is held by graduate students. According to a report by the Center for American Progress, the issuance of federal loans for graduate school rose from $35.1 billion in 2010 to $37.4 billion in 2017. In that time, new undergraduate borrowing declined from $70.2 billion to $55.3 billion.
COLLEGES
Real Simple

15 Companies That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

The issue of student loan debt is regularly making headlines, and for good reason. Americans collectively owe about $1.75 trillion dollars, which boils down to about 43 million individuals who each owe, on average, $39,351. Adding to the stress of this situation, the year's long forbearance on federal student loan...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

How to pay off $150K in student loan debt

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy