Delta College to forgive student debt

When the media talks about the student debt crisis, they tend to focus on six-figure sums, as if the typical student borrows $100,000 or more to fund their college education. Yet, those sums are outliers, or they reflect the experience of graduate students who have accrued more debt by getting into graduate school. The average undergraduate student seldom borrows more than $100,000. America’s student debt crisis is a $1.7 trillion problem and has doubled in the last decade. The fastest-growing segment of the loan market is graduate student loans. According to Brookings, although only 25% of those who take student loans are in graduate school, around half of outstanding student debt is held by graduate students. According to a report by the Center for American Progress, the issuance of federal loans for graduate school rose from $35.1 billion in 2010 to $37.4 billion in 2017. In that time, new undergraduate borrowing declined from $70.2 billion to $55.3 billion.

