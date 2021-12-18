NFT CryptoPunk: The Rise of CryptoPunk

Are venture capitalists losing out in the “banana business” competition in the current Wild West landscape?. Recently, Facebook rebranded to Meta Platform. Only a couple of days after that, Sandbox Game, a metaverse company, announced that they had raised $93M from Softbank VC Fund. Whether you are familiar with Sandbox or not, the news is in the mainstream media. In contrast, has anyone heard of PixelVault’s PlanetDAO or Founders’ Key by Tom Bilyeu? They both have raised so far about $50-$65M based on an average of $4500/eth through the sale of NFTs in Q3 (which we will explain in more detail later). In the case of PixelVault, the NFTs sale is ongoing, although they were looking to raise over $265M, the team is semi if not completely anonymous. There is no business plan for evaluation. Nonetheless, it is a very impressive amount raised by an unknown team, even more sizable than what they could have raised via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) back in 2017, although that crashed due to regulatory scrutiny.

