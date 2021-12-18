ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT CryptoPunk: The Rise of CryptoPunk

Cover picture for the articleNFT CryptoPunk, a 24-by-24-pixel 8-bit style avatar that is available for sale on the Ethereum-based market, is unique. It was created as an experiment in 2017 by Matt Hall and John Watkinson, who wanted to develop a software that would produce 10,000 unique avatars in seconds. They quickly discovered that the...

theblockcrypto.com

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs flip CryptoPunks in terms of floor price

The floor price of bored ape NFTs has risen above that of CryptoPunks for the first time. There appear to be multiple factors at play for the flip. The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs has flipped that of Larva Labs' CryptoPunks for the first time. The floor price is the lowest price at which a type of NFT is currently available for sale.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

Avalanche Crypto Soars Into Top 10 -- Could This Token Be the Next Ethereum?

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) has once again exploded higher today. As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Avalanche has soared 13.6% higher over the past 24 hours. Over the past week, this token has gained more than 45% on an impressive rally that has taken Avalanche into the top 10 in terms of market capitalization.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

NFT: A market on the rise

The NFTs market is growing as it is becoming a major investment asset. And the market has just hit a double-digit billion amount. With this increase, it seems that NFTs are here to stay. If you want to learn more about this digital art asset or know how to get in on the market, you should read further.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

CryptoPunk#4156 Sells for $10.2M in Highest CryptoPunk On-Chain Sale

NFT sales continue to rack up, as the latest CryptoPunk from the Ape Collection, CryptoPunk#4156, sells for over $10M, making it the largest CryptoPunk on-chain purchase. A rare Ape CryptoPunk recently sold for 2500 ETH, making it the largest on-chain sale for Larva Labs, the creators of Cryptopunks. The CryptoPunk was sold by @punk4156 (0xf476cd75be8fdd197ae0b466a2ec2ae44da41897) to address 0x4c1194386e121566b79d1f1dac9ef282348f04f3 for the dollar amount of approximately $10.2M.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

CryptoPunk Owner Explains Why IP Dispute Led to $10M Ethereum NFT Sale

Some CryptoPunks NFT holders are frustrated with Larva Labs over a lack of communication, licensing guidance, and community engagement. One notable owner, Punk4156, sold his namesake CryptoPunk for over $10.25 million worth of ETH yesterday. Larva Labs’ CryptoPunks are the O.G. Ethereum NFT profile picture (PFP) collection, yielding more than...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

A Rare CryptoPunk Ape NFT Was Sold for $10 Million USD in Ethereum

CryptoPunk #4156, one of only 24 ape CryptoPunks, sold for 2,500 ether, or approximately $10.26 million USD, on Thursday. The sale marks one of the largest NFT sales to date. Cryptopunks, which are a set of digital collectibles that include 10,000 individual characters, have become one of the most popular items in the NFT world. Typically, “Punks” will sell for $350,000 USD to $500,000 USD in cryptocurrency, though the hefty price tag on CryptoPunk #4156 can be accredited to its rarity.
MARKETS
ceoworld.biz

Blackhole in NFT industry

Are venture capitalists losing out in the “banana business” competition in the current Wild West landscape?. Recently, Facebook rebranded to Meta Platform. Only a couple of days after that, Sandbox Game, a metaverse company, announced that they had raised $93M from Softbank VC Fund. Whether you are familiar with Sandbox or not, the news is in the mainstream media. In contrast, has anyone heard of PixelVault’s PlanetDAO or Founders’ Key by Tom Bilyeu? They both have raised so far about $50-$65M based on an average of $4500/eth through the sale of NFTs in Q3 (which we will explain in more detail later). In the case of PixelVault, the NFTs sale is ongoing, although they were looking to raise over $265M, the team is semi if not completely anonymous. There is no business plan for evaluation. Nonetheless, it is a very impressive amount raised by an unknown team, even more sizable than what they could have raised via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) back in 2017, although that crashed due to regulatory scrutiny.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

ITMYNFT Announces Token Presale And Launch Of NFT NFT Cross-Chain Marketplace

ITMYNFT recently announced the launch of its NFT cross-chain marketplace and a token sale which are currently underway. As per the announcement, the NFT marketplace launch coincided with the ITMYNFTs presale of its native token IMN. The NFT marketplace has been created to help increase NFT adoption by solving contemporary issues. The NFT marketplace also seeks to add on future utilities of NFTs in the market.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.5% higher over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving: The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 3.45% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE trading volume declined 10.5%. Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE traded 2.6% and 3%...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Cryptos To Buy Now for 2022?

If you’re in the market for the best crypto to buy now for 2022, there are many options. It all depends on whether you’re seeking a long-term investment or quick profits like those Shiba Inu and other meme cryptos delivered in 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Warren Buffett...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

One Forgotten Altcoin Developing Powerful Setup As Chainlink Positions for a Rally: Crypto Strategist

A top crypto strategist and trader says that one under-the-radar altcoin is building a bullish setup as decentralized oracle network Chainlink gears up for a surge. The trader known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 423,500 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on Curve (CRV), the governance token of stablecoin-focused decentralized exchange Curve Finance.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Join the NFT fever with NFT Black Market

New digital financial sectors are born and with it also the emergence of ecosystems in which both creators and consumers can benefit to set a value to each existing element within that platform. Today we will be talking about how NFT Black Market can enable the transfer of digital value within a platform known as the most important and secure non-fungible token black market today.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing in NFT Trading Cards

Unique items such as baseball cards, paintings, stamps, and rare coins have long held value to collectors. Their uniqueness and rarity give them value. Some of the rarest trading cards have sold for millions of dollars. That same uniqueness has moved into the digital realm in the form of non-fungible...
MLS

