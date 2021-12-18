ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Affinity Metals Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Level 14 Files Technical Report for Colpayoc Property and Management Information Circular for the Proposed Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL)("Level 14" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated November 17, 2021, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report (the "Report") with respect to the Colpayoc gold prospect in northern Peru, which is comprised of 3 concessions totaling approximately 1,580 hectares (the "Property"). The Report, entitled, "Technical Report on the Colpayoc Gold Property", is written by Steven L. Park and dated effective December 20, 2021. Mr. Park is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 22 December 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 24 November 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HIVE Blockchain to Provide Corporate Update and Results from the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that management will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a corporate update and announce results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, December 15, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today at the Company’s domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 15,454,014 shares equaling 28.3% of the Company’s share capital were represented.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Edwards
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB: WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on 31 December 2021 at 10 am at 48 Warwick Street, London, W1B 5AW.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vericel Corp For: Dec 20 Filed by: Hopper Jonathan Mark

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares include shares acquired pursuant to the Issuer's 2015 Employee Stock Purchase Plan in transactions that were exempt under...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Quebec#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Aff#Affinity Metals Ceo#Company#The Board Of Directors#Affinity Metals Corp
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Dec 22 Filed by: Hyder Brent

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

West Fraser Timber (WFG) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Endo International (ENDP) Enters Agreement for Paladin Labs to Commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' XCOPRI in Canada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada. Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities in Canada related to cenobamate.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Peoples, Ltd. (PPLL) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peoples, Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Announces 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) PT Raised to $23 at B.Riley

B.Riley analyst Craig Kucera raised the price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) to $23.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "We reiterate our Buy rating on Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. (UBA) and are raising our price target from $22 to $23 given an increase to our 2022E FFO and NAV estimates. UBA's lease-up of vacancy incurred due to the pandemic improved in 4Q21 by 90bps sequentially while leasing spreads on renewals improved >9%. In addition, UBA's rent collections remained at 94%, while no additional tenants were converted to cash basis accounting. As such, we are raising our 2022E FFO from $1.53 to $1.57, while establishing a 2023E FFO of $1.66. Per-share results are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, which we anticipate to persist as the impact of the pandemic on the greater NYC metro area diminishes, while UBA's portfolio still has ~3% of potential leasing upside to optimized operating levels. Given an increase in our 2022E NOI estimate, our NAV is rising from $24.78 to $25.54. Our $23 price target represents 90% of NAV (based on 2022E NOI at a 6.25% cap rate) and is 15x 2022E FFO vs. a peer group of shopping center REITs trading at 97%/17x."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CRH PUBLIC LTD CO For: Dec 23

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by. CRH plc announces...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SOC Telemed, Inc. For: Dec 20 Filed by: Mikula David

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy