All have duty to protect public safety

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety is getting a drone. Director Steve Neubecker spoke to city commissioners Monday, saying the department has received donations totaling about $11,400 for the device. He said the department is looking to buy the same type of drone the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has, one that features thermal imaging to help with searches, either for suspects or someone lost. It could be used in water rescues. Neubecker said having the same technology as the sheriff’s department would enable officers from either agency to assist each other. Commissioners approved the purchase, which will cost a total of about $11,900.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO