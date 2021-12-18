ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All have duty to protect public safety

 4 days ago

In response to the unvaccinated and their health costs, we as the United States of America are in, and will remain in, a dire situation with COVID-19 for the unforeseen future. Yes, we are individuals who have rights, but there are times when individuals...

wnypapers.com

Erie County DA advocates for changes to criminal justice legislation to protect public safety

District Attorney Flynn joined law enforcement, prosecutors, advocacy groups & families of crime victims to call for adjustments to criminal justice reform laws. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, along with Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, joined members of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Inc., prosecutors, advocacy groups, and the family members of victims of violent crime to urge New York state legislators to modify recently enacted criminal justice reform laws. The announcement was held Thursday afternoon outside of the New York State Capitol building in Albany.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD prepares to set up public safety checkpoints

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is set to roll out public safety checkpoints in four areas of the city tomorrow evening. Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says these areas have had increased criminal behavior as well as complaints of accidents involving uninsured drivers. “We tried to look...
MOBILE, AL
WSJM

St. Joseph Public Safety Getting New Drone

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety is getting a drone. Director Steve Neubecker spoke to city commissioners Monday, saying the department has received donations totaling about $11,400 for the device. He said the department is looking to buy the same type of drone the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has, one that features thermal imaging to help with searches, either for suspects or someone lost. It could be used in water rescues. Neubecker said having the same technology as the sheriff’s department would enable officers from either agency to assist each other. Commissioners approved the purchase, which will cost a total of about $11,900.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Public Safety Awards Presented In Hamburg Township

Various police, fire and public safety personnel were honored during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hamburg Township Board. The annual recognition is traditionally done during the last board meeting in December and there was a large crowd in attendance. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany stated that the men...
TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI
theridgewoodblog.net

NJ Senate Law and Public Safety Committee

Trenton NJ, after a whole summer of social unrest over police and community relations the NJ Senate Law and Public Safety Committee voted on legislation to loosen training requirements for new police officers. S4208 would allow municipal and county police departments to establish a nine-month probationary period for new officers, during which they could assume police duties without completing basic training. In response to this legislation advancing, New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP), a far left social justice group released the following statement.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
wrjwradio.com

City of Picayune swears in new Public Safety Director

During Monday's meeting of the Picayune City Council, Fred G. Macdonald, III, was sworn in as the new Public Safety Director. Mr. Macdonald took the oath of office surrounded by his family and wife, Gayle. According to the mission statement provided by the City, the Department of Public Safety was...
PICAYUNE, MS
pittsburghpa.gov

Public Safety Blotter Articles

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire responded to a 2-alarm fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of Wabash Street around 10:25 p.m. Firefighters managed to knock down the fire quickly and ensure that no residents were trapped inside any of the six units. Only five were occupied. The Red...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAND TV

Pritzker signs Reimagine Public Safety Act into law

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker officially signed the $250 million Reimagine Public Safety Act into law. Pritzker said over the next three years, the funding will be used to reduce violence in neighborhoods across the state. "No law can change the past or give back a life. But...
DECATUR, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

