Climate change coverage is valued

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

It was a great pleasure to see your article regarding your commitment to climate change coverage through a partnership with Report for America. What music to my ears and how immensely important to make all of us more aware of...

Daily Herald

With Report for America's help, Daily Herald to strengthen local climate coverage

The Daily Herald is deepening its commitment to cover the local impact of climate change through a partnership with Report for America. "We intend to cover climate as local news," Editor John Lampinen said. "That means covering all the things that are or will take place -- all the ways our lives will be affected by climate change, but also all the ways our lives will be affected by the responses meant to mitigate that change. We intend to cover it the way we try to cover all types of news -- big picture and local focus, the large stories and the small ones."
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

A Legendary VC Has a Plan for Solving Climate Change

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. It’s not perfect, but sometimes I think about...
ENVIRONMENT
Investopedia

Quantifying the Investing Risks of Climate Change

Welcome to The Green Investor Podcast powered by Investopedia. We are excited to launch this podcast and dive deep into the world of green investing. What does that even mean today, to be a green investor? We're going to explore that on this show, but we are starting from the premise that there are investors out there who want to invest, along with their beliefs, about protecting the environment, investing in sustainability, the companies that are promoting, and slowing down and even reversing climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
East Valley Tribune

EV minister leads religious response to climate change

Rev.Doug Bland wants everyone to fall in love with the earth. “There are enough sunrises, enough cactus wrens, distant planets, flowers and butterflies to fall in love at least three times a day between now and eternity,” said Bland. Bland is the executive director of Arizona Interfaith Power &...
RELIGION
oakpark.com

In praise of village initiatives on climate change

I am delighted to write in praise of some initiatives taken by the village to address climate change. First, as reported in Wednesday Journal on Dec. 1, there is the “Better Homes, Better Planet” campaign, which offers guidance, expertise, and money to help residents cut energy use — and bills — through home weatherization, solar panels, and other energy savings and upgrades.
OAK PARK, IL
WSAV News 3

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards. A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
vashonbeachcomber.com

COMMENTARY: Trapped in the midst of climate change

Back in 1999, there was a fire in the Mont Blanc Tunnel, a highway tunnel connecting France and Italy. A semi-truck hauling flour and margarine caught fire and the driver was not aware of what was happening until he stopped almost halfway through the tunnel. Smoke filled the tunnel, obscuring...
KING COUNTY, WA
Nature.com

Climate change and nutrition-associated diseases

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. Climate change has multiple negative effects on global public health; reduced quality and quantity of crops result in increased food and financial insecurities leading to malnutrition (undernutrition and obesity) and diet-related non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, food systems substantially contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards sustainability is required to preserve human and planetary health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Phys.org

With climate change, avalanches are migrating upslope

We now know that the effects of climate change are particularly strong in mountain areas. The substantial impacts on the cryosphere (snow, ice and permafrost) have been well described where changes in glaciers and snow cover are concerned, but our knowledge of how avalanche activity responds to rising temperatures is still incomplete. This is partly because we lack sufficiently long snow-avalanche time series and partly because existing statistical techniques have not been sophisticated enough to take account of the many inherent biases in the few series we do have. The problem has recently featured in the IPCC's special report on the ocean and the cryosphere, in particular, which includes a chapter dealing specifically with high mountain areas. Given the danger that avalanches represent for both people and infrastructure (buildings, transport and communication networks, etc.), the research team has conducted a study of the history of avalanche activity in the Vosges Mountains from the end of the eighteenth century to 2013. Their approach was both innovative and multidisciplinary, combining the analysis of historical materials (not only written archives and images but also oral testimonies), statistical modeling and climate science.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Climate change is here, and Detroit is flooding

In June 2021, a storm dumped more than six inches of rain on parts of Detroit. It overwhelmed the city’s outdated stormwater system. Streets flooded, and wastewater backed up into thousands of homes. For some residents, flooding has become all too familiar as climate change brings more extreme rain.
DETROIT, MI
flaglerlive.com

Tornadoes and Climate Change: The Twists Ahead

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world.
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Large future changes in climate variability

There is growing public awareness that climate change will impact society not only through changes in mean temperatures and precipitation over the 21st century, but also in the occurrence of more pronounced extreme events, and more generally in natural variability in the Earth system. Such changes could also have large impacts on vulnerable ecosystems in both terrestrial and marine habitats. A scientific exploration of projected future changes in climate and ecosystem variability is described in a new study published in the journal Earth System Dynamics, representing the result of a broad collaborative partnership between the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) at Pusan National University in South Korea and the Community Earth System Model (CESM) project at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in the US.
ENVIRONMENT
blueinkreview.com

The Children’s Rebellion and Climate Change

In this illustrated story, two children and their mother discuss the impacts of climate change, concluding that young people must create new technologies to stop exploitation of the natural world. The mother and her children, Tom and Kate, are watching television when a press conference with Greta Thunberg comes over...
ENVIRONMENT
apaonline.org

Individualism, Structuralism, and Climate Change

The climate crisis is incredibly daunting. It is driven by an unsustainable international system for energy production. It indicts the fundamental organizing principles of the global economy. As Costa Samaras put it, climate change is the landscape on which our future unfolds. How do individuals begin to meet such a challenge?
ADVOCACY
Eyewitness News

Gov. announces climate change actions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A significant series of actions are being directed toward climate change, according to Connecticut's governor. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. at the state capitol to lay it the executive order. He announced the actions within his authority that will aid...
HARTFORD, CT
mavensnotebook.com

DELTA CONVEYANCE PROJECT: Climate Change

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) hosted four informational webinars between July and September 2021 to provide background information related to the preparation of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Delta Conveyance Project. This post covers the third webinar in the series focusing on climate change. The webinars...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

