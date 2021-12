For example, virologist Coretta van Leer stated that circulation of the virus ensures that there are more corona variants. It does not mean that the virus has a brain and chooses a precise strategy. The most successful virus is the one that spreads, According to a virologist from the University of Groningen. The mutations contain errors that were not in the original virus. Not all variations are equally successful, such as the beta variant (the first variant from South Africa). On the other hand, the new delta variant and the Omikron variant are evidence that mutations can propagate well.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO