Evolving Faith: Remembering Anne Rice and a Season of Caroling

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 4 days ago

We remember Interview with a Vampire author, Anne Rice – revisiting previously unheard conversations that explore her spiritual evolution and how her art became a medium for confronting doubt. Then we dive into the sounds of the season with America Media Podcast Producer Maggie Van Dorn whose new podcast Hark! that...

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
TVOvermind

Remembering Anne Rice: Famed Author Died at 80

If you’re a vampire lover, then Anne Rice’s name is one that is probably pretty familiar to you. The well-known author is responsible for giving the world books such as Queen of the Damned and Interview with the Vampire. Oftentimes, Anne is credited with reviving the vampire genre, and her work became well-known all over the world. As a result, countless people were completely saddened when news broke that Anne Rice passed away on December 11, 2021. As we all know, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to do. However, those who loved Anne can breathe a little bit easier knowing that her memory will always live on through all of the things she contributed to the world. Continue reading to learn more about Anne Rice’s life and legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Anne Rice obituary

Anne Rice, who has died aged 80 after a stroke, was one of the foremost writers of supernatural fiction, and the author of more than 30 novels. The best known of them was her debut, Interview With the Vampire, published in 1976, and adapted in 1994 into a film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Anne Rice, ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Author, Dead at 80

Anne Rice, the author of gothic fiction whose novel Interview With the Vampire reinvented and revived the vampire genre, has died at the age of 80. Rice died Saturday following complications from a stroke, her son, author Christopher Rice, first confirmed to Anne’s Facebook page. “She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated,” Christopher wrote. “Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Anne Rice
Jesus
KRMG

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel "Interview With the Vampire," died late Saturday at the age of 80. Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. “In her final hours, I sat...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

Anne Rice, vampire novelist, dead at 80

Anne Rice, author of the best-selling Interview with a Vampire and other novels, died Saturday, BBC reported. Her son, author Christopher Rice, announced her death on Twitter and Facebook, expressing his hope that Anne "is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions." He also praised his mother for teaching him to "challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt" and to "surrender to my obsessive passions."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Garden & Gun

Requiescat In Pace, Anne Rice

Editor’s note: Anne Rice, who died on December 11 at age eighty, was the author of more than thirty novels including the 1976 bestseller Interview with the Vampire. The supernatural fiction writer was a native of New Orleans, and the city influenced much of her work. Here, the author Constance Adler shares how Rice inspired her to move to, and write from, New Orleans.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
worcestermag.com

Screen Time: Remembering the time Anne Rice got a good laugh in Worcester

Long before Suzanne Collins, Charlaine Harris, E. L. James, Veronica Roth and J. K. Rowling, there was New Orleans novelist Anne Rice, who gave a much needed transfusion to the anemic vampire genre with “The Vampire Chronicles.”. With those books, notably her 1976 breakthrough novel, "Interview with the Vampire,"...
WORCESTER, MA
Idaho State Journal

The spiritual confession of author Anne Rice

I was saddened to hear about the death of Anne Rice, a best-selling author who was also very generous with her time, including Facebook friends like myself. I never met Anne Rice, even when I was in the creative writing program at San Francisco State where her husband, Stan Rice, was a faculty member. I can’t exactly say I was a fan of her vampire series, though I enjoyed “Interview with a Vampire” and admired Rice’s descriptive, exotic style. Writing under a pseudonym, Anne Rice also wrote “The Sleeping Beauty” trilogy that is now considered a forerunner of erotic literature.
RELIGION
NPR

J.R. Moehringer / Remembering Anne Rice & Greg Tate

J.R. Moehringer grew up with an absent dad and found a home, of sorts, in the bar where his uncle worked. His memoir, 'The Tender Bar,' has been adapted into a film directed by George Clooney. Writer Anne Rice, who died Dec. 11, grew up in New Orleans and hit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
