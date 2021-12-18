ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Lage hails Jorginho as ‘one of the best’ as Wolves face Chelsea

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves head coach Bruno Lage believes Chelsea’s Jorginho is one of the best midfielders in...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Jorginho ready for Brentford

Jorginho is available for Chelsea's clash with Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel is hoping his depleted squad can overcome the Bees and reach the semi-finals. Italy midfielder Jorginho was absent for the goalless draw at Molineux but Tuchel revealed he is back available following a false...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
fourfourtwo.com

Has Antonio Conte stumbled across another golden plan B at Tottenham?

Antonio Conte is the manager with the best Plan B in Premier League history. His mid-match switch to 3-4-3 when Chelsea were 3-0 down to Arsenal in September in 2016 was followed by a run of 13 straight wins in a new formation. A procession to the title followed. Perhaps no one else in the division has ever changed tack so decisively and successfully.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Bernardo Silva set for new Manchester City deal

Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva with a bumper new deal, according to The Sun. The Portugal international had been linked with an Etihad exit in the summer but has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side this season. And the 27-year-old could reportedly now see his weekly earnings rise to £300,000 a week with the Premier League leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going All The Way#Wolves#Molineux#The Champions League
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage: Positives to come from Chelsea draw

Wolves boss Bruno Lage drew positives from their 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Lage insists they dominated the chances created on the day. He later said: “The biggest positive for us was the first-half, we created a lot of problems for them, the way we played. I said to my players, I need everyone fit, because you never know. Today we played with four midfielders and tried to play a diamond because Chelsea play with a line of five, two midfielders and three strikers, and we wanted to have more players in the middle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has utmost respect for Arsenal despite ‘dad banter’

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he would use his “dad banter” against him if he were Mikel Arteta. Johnson takes his League One outfit to Arteta’s Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday having unwittingly incurred the wrath of a section of the Gunners fanbase with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he would be happy to face the North London club in the last eight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement

Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA announced that the club’s postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit. The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was due to be played on December 9 but was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Spurs squad.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser sees ‘no point’ in VAR

Frustrated Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has questioned the point of VAR after being denied a penalty for the second time in four days. The 27-year-old Scotland international, who was aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick following a challenge by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during his side’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Anfield on Thursday evening, was astonished to see his appeals go unrewarded on Sunday after being wiped out by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy