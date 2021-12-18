ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Van Ranst: ‘We may also have to tighten’ | Instagram VTM NEWS

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything indicates that the Netherlands will be subject to a strict lockdown tonight to contain the Corona virus, especially the omikron variant. At VTM NIEUWS, virologist Marc van Ranst (KU Leuven) replied: “We may have to be a bit more strict.”. Read all the news about the corona...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

Omikron seems no less disgusting

There are no indications that the Omikron variant of the coronavirus is less satisfactory than the Delta variant. who – which Scientists from Imperial College London reported late last week Based on the latest numbers from England. In England alone, the number of hospital admissions this month is very likely to rise from the current nine hundred to one thousand to two thousand per day, The British Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies reported on Saturday. The council warned that if no additional measures were taken, the number could rise to at least 3,000.
SCIENCE
Taylor Daily Press

The German counterpart of Sensano advised to put a cap on communications | Corona virus what you need to know

Read all the news about the corona virus in this file. RKI must take these measures immediately due to the omikron variant of the coronavirus and not be lifted before mid-January. The institute also recommends accelerating the vaccination campaign and communicating well to understand the procedures. Availability of sufficient free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Van Ranst
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
lifewire.com

Instagram Will Soon Have a Chronological Feed Option Again

Instagram will reportedly soon offer the option to go back to the days of seeing posts in chronological order rather than based on an algorithm. According to Reuters, the social media platform plans to launch a version of the app with a chronological feed early next year. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri made the announcement during a Congress hearing on Wednesday, saying the company has been working on the option for months.
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

Microbiologist Hermann Goossens warns against a rapid test at low temperatures: ‘Watch out for false positives’ | Corona virus what you need to know

Professor Jossens from the University of Antwerp says on Twitter that this is a known problem. start this year Five reporters had already witnessed something similar, when they wanted to report on the first vaccines given at the De Wyngaert residential care center in Rottselaer. The five reporters were tested outdoors, not at room temperature. Everyone turned out a little positive, because the second line was a little visible. But later, our five colleagues tested negative with a more reliable PCR test. Until then, it turned out that the ambient temperature may have played an important role in the rapid tests, as indicated on the package leaflet, which states a temperature between 15 and 26 degrees.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vtm#Instagram Vtm News#Vtm Nieuws#Omicron#Gems#Federal Health
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy