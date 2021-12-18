ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it a good idea to give a pet as a gift for the holidays?

By Casey Bortnick
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePets are popular gifts for the holidays, especially that moment of surprise. But what happens if that...

spectrumlocalnews.com

East Bay Times

Think carefully before giving a pet as a gift

Everyone who’s seen the movie “Lady and the Tramp” is familiar with the opening scene: a wife unwraps a Christmas gift from her husband, expecting to see the pretty hat she’s been eyeing, only to discover a ribbon-clad puppy inside. All big eyes and wagging tail, the adorable puppy is an immediate hit and she’s promptly christened Lady.
PETS
KRDO News Channel 13

Why surprising someone with a pet as a gift isn’t the best idea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The holiday season can be a good time to get a pet because kids are out of school for a few weeks and people often have time off work. However, Colorado Springs animal shelters ask people to avoid giving animals as surprise presents. They say animals end up back in The post Why surprising someone with a pet as a gift isn’t the best idea appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday – Why pets are not great holiday gifts

Dr. Lucas Kandefer talks about our choices when we are buying or adopting pets as gifts for the holidays. Some people think of it as a good gift or sweet gesture. Dr. Kanderfer says we can see, one, that we may be putting a burden on someone for something they can’t handle and two, making sure we have a pet that is the right pet for that individual, that they are making a good conscious choice for, as well that they have the time to help manage and take care of these pets. Dr. Kandefer says most of these pets that end up in the shelter again are there because of behavioral reasons. He says we do find a lot of these things we run into is not through any intentional fault of the owners, but it is easy to ignore some of these habits that were built into our pets and it is hard to ignore that dog that is barking and jumping on you and wants attention. It’s easy to ignore the dog that is just being there and calm and those are the ones we don’t reward that behavior, we reward the ones that are negative a lot of the times. Dr. Kandefer says having the time and the patience and making sure we do have the resources to take care of our pets properly is very important when we consider getting a new pet for the holidays or any time.
PETS
WJBF

Pets as Christmas gifts may not be the best idea

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Many parents plan to get their children a pet for Christmas. But is it a good idea? An Augusta animal clinic and shelter says probably not. “Please don’t. Please don’t get pets. Pets are not for Christmas. Pets are not for holidays. Pets are forever. You have to be able to make […]
AUGUSTA, GA
