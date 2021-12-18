ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hades Is Metacritic's Xbox Game Of The Year For 2021

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 - 91 Microsoft Flight Simulator - 90 PSA: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (the next-gen upgrade) and Yakuza 6: Song of Life also received scores of 89 and 87 respectively. Everything else that isn't listed here received an aggregate score of 86 or lower. Regardless of whether...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
purexbox.com

It's Time! Halo Infinite Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

No more waiting around! It's been six long years since the last mainline entry in the Halo series, but Halo Infinite has finally arrived today — and it's not just the multiplayer portion anymore, but the open world-style campaign as well. You're looking at a download size of around...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Here's what's coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch next year

Oh Xbox Game Pass, that subscription service I constantly forget that I have. It's always nice to be pleasantly surprised by new games I didn't expect to play (or had no plans to buy outright). Microsoft have detailed a bunch more games I'll likely be surprised by coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC when they launch over the next year or so - from epic space RPG Starfield, to Arkane's vampire hunting adventure Redfall. It looks like they're revealing more later this week too.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft's Season Of Xbox Offers Discounts And Rewards On Multiple Games

Microsoft is celebrating the holidays with a new Season of Xbox event. The publisher will be offering a big collection of free game updates, new content, discounts, and more with Season of Xbox. All players have to do is go to Rewards on their Xbox console now to start earning points for browsing the collection on offer.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
videogameschronicle.com

Phil Spencer believes Kinect was one of Xbox’s ‘biggest contributions to gaming’

Phil Spencer has said he believes that Kinect was one of the key contributions Xbox has made to the games industry in its 20-year history. Speaking in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine, the head of Xbox was asked what he thought Xbox had contributed to the industry, to which he replied that creating Xbox Live on the original Xbox then making it standard on every Xbox 360 console was one of the best examples.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic

The Nintendo Switch has been a game-changer since it arrived in 2017 as a hybrid console that balances the demands of home entertainment with the convenience of mobile gaming. Able to provide a thrilling experience in any of its configurations--if we're not counting the Switch Lite that is--Nintendo's popular console also has access to an incredible library of first-party main event titles and darling indie games. 2021 even saw the arrival of the Switch OLED, a lovely edition to the Switch family.
VIDEO GAMES
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Becomes PC Game Pass

In one of the most bizarre rebranding decisions in recent memory, Microsoft says its increasingly popular Xbox Game Pass product will now be known as “PC Game Pass”. In one move, the company is diluting the Xbox brand and dissociating the product from the Microsoft brand. Why do...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The best Xbox racing games

The racing game genre is eclectic and sometimes, a little overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve scoured the ranks taking into account everything from well-known franchises, to third-party entries, to remastered classics in order to populate our list of the greatest Xbox racing games on offer right now. And hopefully, you’ll find a game here that will fuel your desire to put the pedal to the metal.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Hades#Forza Horizon 5#Nintendo Switch#Xbox Game Pass
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Xbox Celebrates The Game Awards with the First Gameplay Reveal of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Every December, The Game Awards airs to recognize the creative and technical excellence we see every day in the video game industry. Tonight’s show brought together a diverse group of game developers, players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive and inspiring form of entertainment. Hosted by Geoff Keighley and featuring guest presenters like Simu Liu, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Reggie Fils-Aime, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss, and many others, the show was truly a celebration of all things gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Get Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition on Xbox for only $8.49

Fallout 3 was first released in 2008 as the first Fallout game developed by Bethesda, and the first fully-3D entry in the series. It was a smash hit, and even though the game is still fun to this day, the PC version can be difficult to get working on modern hardware. Thankfully, the Xbox 360 edition remains fully compatible with all modern Xbox consoles, and now you can get it on sale for just $8.49 at Best Buy.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Xbox Series X / S, Game Pass discounts and games on offer

Our journey to discover the best occasions for Christmas gifts – which in recent days has already seen us pass by the parts of PlayStation Christmas gifts and the best Nintendo Switch offers for Christmas – takes us today to theXbox ecosystem, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary with a series of themed accessories that will look great under the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, Xbox Series X stocks continue to run low (not much has changed in that sense in a year now), but Xbox Series S is much easier to find. Join us, and you will discover that the gifts to make happy the fans of the brand green cross they are not lacking at all.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Destructoid

Nominees for Destructoid’s Best Xbox Game of 2021

2021 saw quite a few delays and dates move around, and Microsoft weren’t strangers to that. Yet the year for Xbox, both in terms of first-party offerings and in the Game Pass lineup, turned out pretty dang good. Let’s start with the one question I know everyone in the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Poll: Which Has Been Your Favourite Xbox Game Studios Title In 2021?

We've already talked about how Xbox Game Studios has enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, with the likes of Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 all entering the Game of the Year equation — also joined by the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV and even the timed PlayStation exclusive Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Xbox Game Pass’s Second Wave of Titles Has Been Unveiled

Wondering what else is coming to Xbox Game Pass this December? There are a total of eleven relative-avoiding titles on the way. Yes, there’s already been a batch released this month but, as is Microsoft’s norm, they split each month’s Xbox Game Pass titles into two waves. Here’s what else you can get your hands on, provided you’re an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Two More Of December 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

You can now begin downloading the second batch of December 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the Xbox One game Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition and Xbox 360 game Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Both titles are available right now from the Microsoft Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace (links at the bottom of the page).
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Among Us Is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass

Among Us is finally out – catch our game of teamwork and betrayal now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass. Traverse through space and attempt to hold your spaceship together alongside your other crewmates, but beware – there could be Impostors on board. Or maybe… you’re the Impostor?! There’s only one way to find out!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 17: Hades vs. Psychonauts 2

Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy