Saturday College Football Bowl Games and Open Thread

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. App State 11 a.m. ESPN. New Mexico Bowl - Fresno State vs. UTEP 2:15 p.m. ESPN. Independence Bowl - No. 13 BYU vs. UAB 3:30 p.m. ABC. Lending...

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Who is Lincoln Riley's Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
