CWI to commence recruitment for senior men's selection panel in January

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt John's [Antigua], December 18 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday announced that it will commence a recruitment process for the new Men's Selection Panel in January. The recruitment will replace Lead Selector Roger Harper and fellow Selector Miles Bascombe, whose contracts will not be renewed when they...

