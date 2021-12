AMHERST, NY – It’s not known what the deer was doing inside the Williamsville Cemetery late at night, but on its way out, the deer got stuck in the cemetery fence. Luckily, police and first responders arrived in time to save the deer. Patrols responded to Reist and Glen for a deer trapped in a fence. Thanks to our friends at the Williamsville Fire Department the deer was freed.

AMHERST, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO