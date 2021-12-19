ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzdQA_0dQYfSSP00

The NHL on Saturday shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through Christmas , bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo. Weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker rooms.

The NHL and its players association agreed to daily testing and other enhanced protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus . They will take effect immediately and last at least through Jan. 1, with an evaluation no later than Jan. 7.

“Given the increased number of positive cases in our league within the last two weeks, and changing societal realities with the new omicron COVID-19 variant, the NHLPA and NHL have collectively agreed that all Clubs shall be required to follow enhanced preventative and detection measures,” the league said in a statement.

The Bruins and Predators join Calgary, Colorado and Florida, which already had been shut down through next week because of outbreaks. Saturday night’s game between Toronto and Vancouver and Sunday’s Arizona-Vancouver and Toronto-Seattle games were also postponed amid worsening conditions across North America due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters on Saturday night that the plan was still to get all the games in and have a full Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It may take periods where we’re in now, where we have to step back,” he said. “But our intention is to play a full season and follow best practices. That will take adaptability.”

Approximately 70 players — 10% of the league — are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and the number of games postponed this season has climbed past 20. Several Canadian provinces are now or will soon limit attendance at large events like NHL games to 50% of capacity.

Besides the daily testing for players and coaches, the league said “additional pregame testing may be implemented, on a case-by-case basis, when a COVID outbreak occurs within a team.”

Moments after the announcement, Detroit placed three players, coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Alex Tanguay in the protocol ahead of Saturday night's home game against New Jersey. The Red Wings have the only player in the league, Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated.

The Bruins' COVID-19 list grew to nine players on Saturday when Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were placed in the protocol. Sweeney said that the “vast majority” of the players have mild symptoms, and some are asymptomatic.

“One player had a day where he felt more under the weather,” he said, adding that two staff members also had what are considered moderate symptoms. “For the most part everybody is doing well and trending in the right direction.”

The Bruins have closed their training facilities, though players needing treatment are allowed to come in. “Some guys took home gym equipment today to stay in shape, but it does present some challenges,” Sweeney said.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was added to the protocol Saturday along with defensemen TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, goalie Jack Campbell and assistant coach Spencer Carbery on the protocol list Saturday. Players John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds were placed on the list Friday.

While postponed games may be rescheduled, all eyes on are the calendar: The NHL plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February — unless COVID-19 disruptions prove to be too much.

The NHL has until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Winter Games without financial penalty, but it retains the right to cancel its plans up until players are scheduled to travel to Beijing.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Carbery
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Alex Tanguay
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Teams#The Boston Bruins#Nashville Predators#Nhlpa#Clubs#Canadian#Covi
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
Country
China
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy