A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Here are the full notes for Update 1.49. Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is still fresh in everyone's minds. Having only released just a few days ago, many players have been exploring all of the new content that's come to the game. Of course, with the release of the latest season came a few glitches and snags that might have dampened the experience for a handful of players. PlayStation players in particular recently faced some major bugs when trying to get a game in on PS4 and PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO