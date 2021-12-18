HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.21.12

In film post-production, there's a phase called compositing, which puts the actual footage in a camera with footage generated purely by software. What that actually means to the compositing artist depends on the movie. Sometimes there are just a few overlays, other times there's some minor special effect like laser beams or explosions, sometimes it's a green screen, and still other times it's a little bit of everything. Most video editing applications can do basic compositing. Still, when your entire job is to bring different components together and make it look like they were in front of the camera in real life at the time of the shooting, you need a dedicated application with some very specific tooling. Happily, the film industry does a lot more with open source and cross-studio collaboration than you might expect, and so some of the best tools to process digital images (including OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenFX, and more) have become ubiquitous. The compositing application Natron takes advantage of this open technology, plus the time-honored interface models of "noodles and nodes," to bring professional compositing to open source software users.

