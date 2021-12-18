ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.21.12

TechSpot
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The HPLIP project provides printing support for 2,178 printer models, including Deskjet, Officejet, Photosmart, PSC (Print Scan Copy), Business Inkjet, LaserJet, Edgeline MFP, and LaserJet MFP. (Note: Not all models are currently supported. See Supported...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

New USB-C adapters give you a powerful mobile workstation anywhere

Connectivity accessories maker StarTech.com expanded its lineup of USB-C multiport adapters. The company said the new adapters enable you to create a powerful mobile workstation no matter where your work takes you. StarTech.com‘s new multiport adapters offer an array of ports and features, ensuring they meet the needs of hybrid...
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

My HP laser printer printing gibberish: Try these solutions

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: March 2021. If your printer is printing random symbols that is a common...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu Linux#Printers#Hp Linux Imaging#Hplip#Deskjet Officejet#Psc#Business Inkjet#Mit#Bsd#Gpl#Launchpad Net#Faq#Hp Support
howtogeek.com

The Best Printers of 2021

Albert Bassili is a freelance writer at How-to-Geek with eight years of experience in both commerce and tech writing. He's been a life-long lover of all sorts of tech and gadgets and has been building his own PCs for just under two decades now and he has more gadgets than he actually needs. He's written for a variety of sites from SFGate to GameGavel. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
opensource.com

Film compositing on Linux with Natron

In film post-production, there's a phase called compositing, which puts the actual footage in a camera with footage generated purely by software. What that actually means to the compositing artist depends on the movie. Sometimes there are just a few overlays, other times there's some minor special effect like laser beams or explosions, sometimes it's a green screen, and still other times it's a little bit of everything. Most video editing applications can do basic compositing. Still, when your entire job is to bring different components together and make it look like they were in front of the camera in real life at the time of the shooting, you need a dedicated application with some very specific tooling. Happily, the film industry does a lot more with open source and cross-studio collaboration than you might expect, and so some of the best tools to process digital images (including OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenFX, and more) have become ubiquitous. The compositing application Natron takes advantage of this open technology, plus the time-honored interface models of "noodles and nodes," to bring professional compositing to open source software users.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use WhatsApp on a Linux Desktop

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The unavailability of an official WhatsApp client for Linux has left users wondering whether or not they can use WhatsApp on a Linux desktop. The straightforward answer is yes. Although you have the choice to run WhatsApp...
SOFTWARE
Network World

Using whois/jwhois on Linux

The whois and jwhois commands allow you to retrieve a lot of information on Internet domains--likely a lot more than you might imagine. Here's how these commands work and how they can be useful. To get started, you probably already use nslookup to check on domain names. When you do,...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
linuxtoday.com

What is a Cron Job in Linux?

In this part of the Linux Jargon Buster series, you’ll learn about cron in Linux. You’ll also learn the basics of creating cron jobs by editing crontab.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install Vivaldi on Linux

Vivaldi is a cross-platform web browser that's become increasingly popular among users who liked Opera before its Chromification. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.
SOFTWARE
Codecademy

11 Linux Interview Questions and Answers

Interviews can be nerve-wracking, but the best way to calm your nerves is to practice with potential interview questions. It's impossible to know exactly what you'll be asked during your interview, but you're likely to face a variety of questions, ranging from relatively simple to complex. If you don't know the answer to a question, don't panic. Instead, be honest about what you don't know and discuss how you'd go about finding the answer.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

My favorite Linux commands for optimizing web images

I used to stay away from images when working online. Handling and optimizing images can be both imprecise and time-consuming. Then I found some commands that changed my mind. To create web pages, I use Jekyll, so I've included that in the directions. However, these commands will also work with other static site generators.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Microsoft adds video encoding API to DirectX 12

In brief: Microsoft announced this week that it added a new API to DirectX 12 that will support video encoding. The new set of interfaces will give Windows users a consistent framework for encoding videos. Microsoft explained the new API’s features and requirements on Wednesday. Video encoding joins APIs for...
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

HP ZBook Studio G8 Review

What do you get when you cross a mobile workstation with a gaming laptop? The HP ZBook Studio G8 (starts at $1,894; $4,488 as tested) is often ordered with one of Nvidia's formerly-known-as-Quadro professional GPUs, but is also available with Nvidia gaming graphics like our test unit's GeForce RTX 3070, and its keyboard has RGB rainbow backlighting that would look at home on a deluxe gaming rig. High-frame-rate gamers won't like our Studio's 15.6-inch OLED display, which is stunning but limited to a vanilla 60Hz refresh rate, but the system adds up to a prize platform for 4K video editors or other digital content creators.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Many Java-based applications and servers vulnerable to new Log4Shell exploit

Why it matters: Earlier this week, developers of the open-source security platform LunaSec discovered a zero-day vulnerability affecting a widely used Java-based logging library. The vulnerability, identified in a blog post as Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228), can give third parties the ability to execute malicious code on vulnerable systems. The vulnerability's discovery...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Newegg is adding DDR5 memory to its 'Shuffle' program

In context: DDR5 memory was released a few months ago, but like graphics cards, there's also an evident shortage of this component throughout retailers. This led scalpers to target DDR5 memory just like they did with consoles and GPUs, selling them way above their MSRP. We can only assume the...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

First Alder Lake CPUs without efficiency cores revealed

In context: Alder Lake is proving more popular than many imagined, thanks to the chips’ excellent gaming and productivity abilities. And while they have the distinctive characteristic of mixing both Performance (P) and Efficiency cores (E), the non-K 65W models of the CPUs launching next month will be missing those E cores.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Get this HP business laptop for just $499

Walmart has yet another sale on a good productivity laptop. The big box retailer is selling a 17.3-inch HP laptop with a Tiger Lake Core i5 processor for $499. That’s $180 off of the retail price. It’s a great laptop to use on business trips and is zippy enough for everyday tasks like browsing the web or streaming video.
RETAIL
TechSpot

TechSpot

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy