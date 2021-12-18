ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Chargers draws impressive viewership numbers on 'Thursday Night Football'

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJf6J_0dQYeLUL00

The Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was broadcast to a whopping 18-million viewers on average on Thursday night. A national audience bore witness to Patrick Mahomes’ unique ability to pull out clutch victories against all odds with help from his supporting cast of elite offensive talent.

The 18-million viewers pulled in for the event was about 3-million above the 15.1-million that Thursday night games have pulled in on average this season, and was up 33-percent against last season’s Week 15 matchup in the same slot at 13.5-million. It also performed better than the average on the whole for 2020 games, which drew 14.1-million viewers every week. Digital viewing audiences were also up 37-percent on the year with an average minute audience of 1.5 million.

Fans who tuned in were treated to an excellent exhibition of the best the NFL has to offer in terms of offensive prowess and showcased the strength of the AFC West ahead of January’s playoffs. Both teams looked like championship contenders, with a playoff atmosphere in the overtime tilt.

Led by the contributions of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs put on a display worthy of the most coveted time on television in the win, cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the league. While the game took place in Los Angeles and had many of the rich and famous in attendance, Kansas City stole the show to maintain their divisional lead.

Though they get a long week of rest after the Thursday night matchup, the Chiefs will need to come back looking better than they did this week to stay in the mix for the first seed in the AFC playoffs when the regular season concludes. They’ll play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the day after Christmas in Week 16, with a chance to take over the conference’s top spot if the New England Patriots or Tennessee Titans lose their games.

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on availability of Chris Jones, Willie Gay, Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Night Games#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Digital#Afc West#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a top defensive player on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the team’s next game due to COVID-19. Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID,...
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 16 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a must-win matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Here are the odds and predictions for this pivotal contest. I can’t stress enough how important the Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 15 over the Tennesse Titans was. Thanks to a remarkable effort by their defense that created 4 takeaways and allowed just 13 points, Mike Tomlin’s team now advanced to 7-6-1 on the season and still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players returned to practice on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting some good news about their roster ahead of the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several Chiefs players who had been absent for a variety of reasons ranging from COVID-19 to personal to injury-related returned for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope spotted four players returning to practice, all of whom hadn’t practiced when the team last took the field for practice over a week ago. Those players included WR Josh Gordon, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed and rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers game is clouded by COVID questions

If you find yourself refreshing your Twitter feed, turning to news sites, and/or trying to find a TV channel with answers about what to expect for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ scheduled Week 16 game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, just know you’re not alone. In fact, some of those involved in the actual game are likely doing the very same thing.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy